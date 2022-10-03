Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin has accused Volodymyr Zelensky of appealing to the West “to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences”, after Ukraine’s president called for Nato to use preventive strikes to preclude Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon.Kyiv later clarified that Mr Zelensky had been referring to pre-emptive sanctions, adding that Ukraine would never call for a nuclear attack. But the Kremlin’s Dmitry Peskov claimed the president’s remarks showed why Russia was right to invade Ukraine – to “neutralise” the “threats posed by the Kyiv regime”.US president Joe Biden warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon” was...

POLITICS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO