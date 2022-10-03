Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Appeals court agrees to expedite DOJ's appeal in special master case
A federal appeals court in Atlanta agreed to the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of a lower court order to have a special master inspect records the FBI seized from former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence. On Wednesday, CBS and CNN reported that the U.S. Court of...
GOP Candidate Blake Masters Torched By Ex-Classmates: He's A 'Dangerous Politician'
The Republican Senate candidate “will lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path,” his former friends and teachers warned in a scathing open letter.
Bakersfield Channel
Biden administration prepares for possible student loan scams
— The list of “don’ts” includes:. Don't pay anyone who contacts you with promises of debt relief or loan forgiveness. YOU DO NOT NEED TO PAY ANYONE TO OBTAIN DEBT RELIEF. The application will be free and easy to use when it opens in October. Don't reveal...
Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis
New York, NY (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use...
RELATED PEOPLE
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters.
Comments / 0