Bakersfield Channel

Appeals court agrees to expedite DOJ's appeal in special master case

A federal appeals court in Atlanta agreed to the Justice Department's request to expedite its appeal of a lower court order to have a special master inspect records the FBI seized from former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence. On Wednesday, CBS and CNN reported that the U.S. Court of...
Bakersfield Channel

Biden administration prepares for possible student loan scams

— The list of “don’ts” includes:. Don't pay anyone who contacts you with promises of debt relief or loan forgiveness. YOU DO NOT NEED TO PAY ANYONE TO OBTAIN DEBT RELIEF. The application will be free and easy to use when it opens in October. Don't reveal...
NorthcentralPA.com

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

New York, NY (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use...
