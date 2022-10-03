Read full article on original website
City of Killeen, local business owners highlight importance of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new report is highlighting the impact military bases have on local economies in Texas and reveals Fort Hood, the largest military post in the state, employs 57,000 people on post, including roughly 36,000 soldiers. The City of Killeen said the tens of thousands of people...
Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off ‘bigger and better’ features Thursday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The second weekend of October kicks off the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco, and, this year, organizers say the fair is bigger and better than before with new features, new attractions and well-known performers. HOT fair will open at 6 p.m. tonight...
Gas prices increase OPEC+ announces production cuts
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gas prices are increasing once again after OPEC+ announced Wednesday production cuts were going to be made. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents...
Amber Alert issued for newborn abducted by non-custodial mother in Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office is looking for Sonni Ray Melike, a two week old infant allegedly abducted by her non-custodial parent. The baby has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. The suspect police are looking...
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe named the new Commanding General of III Armored Corps
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The III Armored Corps held a change of command ceremony today at Fort Hood. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe assumed the role of commanding general of the III Corps after previous U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Robert. The III Armored Corps new commanding general is...
Blue Bell releases new Peppermint Bark
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell has released a new flavor just in time for the holiday season. The Texas company says the flavor is “a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.”. Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is now available...
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
