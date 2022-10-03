ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KWTX

Gas prices increase OPEC+ announces production cuts

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Gas prices are increasing once again after OPEC+ announced Wednesday production cuts were going to be made. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents...
KWTX

Blue Bell releases new Peppermint Bark

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blue Bell has released a new flavor just in time for the holiday season. The Texas company says the flavor is “a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate flavored chunks and tasty peppermint bark pieces.”. Peppermint Bark Ice Cream is now available...
KWTX

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore, 35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
