Search continues for suspect who killed dad of 3 on L train in Brooklyn

 3 days ago

Police are still searching for the man who slashed and killed a passenger on an L train in Brooklyn last week.

Outside the victim's apartment on Monday were candles, balloons and a baseball.

Tommy Bailey was a star baseball player in high school and was killed Friday riding the New York City subway.

His uncle, Richard Bailey, said he loved Canarsie and never expressed fear about riding the subway.

It happened onboard a southbound L train in East New York at about 9 p.m.

Investigators say Bailey got into a dispute with another rider and was slashed across the neck.

The killer escaped, and what sparked the attack is still not clear tonight.

"He's not the guy to go look for trouble," Bailey said. "Saying I'm going out there and I'm gonna fight with someone, no. He did construction work, you know? He's got three kids, he's got a family."

There were no cameras onboard the train. Last month, the MTA announced that over the next two years, cameras will be installed in every car in the agency's fleet.

Riders we spoke with said they're careful to keep to themselves in the transit system.

"I've never engaged people on the train," subway rider Mark Jepsen said. "Personally, I try not to, I'm keeping one eye on the closest exit and also kind of looking at who's getting on the car and who's getting off the car."

Right now there is an undeniable, palpable sense of fear in New York City - people are terrified they will be the next victim of a random attack. Kemberly Richardson has an exclusive interview with Mayor Eric Adams.

Benny Brick
3d ago

Way too many Bleeding Heart's in NYC for real change to occur, the Death Penalty should be reinstated immediately, a life for a life PERIOD!!!💀

Frankenstein
3d ago

Blame hochul shes loving it so much she sleeps good at night .... People are begging for bail reform, but she refuses while the city is purged. Vote red ❤🇺🇸🎈. Don't let her evil ways succeed

Kioffa Khan
3d ago

When you're ready to have the conversation about the depraved, vindictive, and psychotic folks roaming around in our communities always looking to inflict their misery on decent, innocent, and vulnerable citizens. We have normalized the mistreatment of other, and finalizing every confrontation and disagreement with tragedy. This behavior is allowed to flourish because no one flags or reveals any of their previous acts of meanness until it's too late!

