ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘It got hit pretty bad': Vans at food pantry were stolen, found damaged

By Lauren Edwards
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JB5LP_0iKZmqWI00

When Angela Groom didn’t see the vans parked near the food pantry at the City Impact Community Center last Tuesday, she thought maybe it was their pastor playing a joke or that he loaned them out to someone.

So, she called him.

“I got here about 6:30 [a.m.] and there is no van,” Groom said during an interview with FOX 17 a week later on Monday. “He’s like you know ‘I think somebody stole them.’ It was just total disbelief. It was almost like we were waiting for somebody ‘ha ha ha, joke,’ you know.”

However, it wasn’t a joke. Both of their vans — a white one and a silver one — were stolen. She said their pastor, Jonathan Bergsma, called the police and filed a report.

Meanwhile, Groom had to figure out how to do a food run that morning. She typically drives around to various locations, picking up donated foods at scheduled times. However, with the vans missing that was tough to do.

“We’re getting about 10,000 pounds of food. That’s a lot of food. And, when we don’t have those vehicles, it’s really difficult,” Groom said. “We need that food to feed all these folks, neighbors. The need is really high out there.”

She said they help 150 people a week through their food pantry.

In the meantime, City Impact posted on their Facebook page that their vans had been stolen . Within a week, one was found.

Bergsma texted Fox 17 and stated that their white 2008 passenger van was still missing.

Groom said they didn’t have any security cameras but they checked the ones at Dollar General, which is next door. Due to its angle, they couldn’t make out the people who stole the vans.

She said the van is currently being fingerprinted and assessed by police. And in the wake of all that’s happened, they’re looking into installing cameras and putting up a fence.

However, she believes they’re not drivable.

“Lots of stuff wrong with it. So, that was really disheartening because, you know, it’s like what are we going to do? You kind of get in that panic mode,” Groom said. “It’s like you know what, the Lord is going to provide and people just started [saying] ‘hey you can use our truck,’ you know that kind of stuff. And it’s in getting fixed now. We’re hoping we getting it back as soon as possible because we really really need it.”

***To make a donation to help City Impact, text: 1-833-880-1581***

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Security Camera
Tracey Folly

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert

A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
CAREFREE, AZ
Daily Mail

Terror on the border: Migrants are killing pets, stealing from shops and knocking on doors late at night at Texas border town - prompting residents to buy more guns to defend themselves

An influx of migrants into a Texas border town killing local pets, stealing from shops, and knocking on doors late at night has prompted residents to buy more weapons to defend themselves. The Del Rio section of the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, has seen over 376,000 migrant encounters since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy