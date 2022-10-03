ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Temporary Closures to Western Howland Hill Road

By Redwood National and State Parks
 3 days ago

In order to perform road maintenance and improvements, a portion of Howland Hill Road, which winds through Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, will be closed Oct. 11 – 13 and 17 - 20. The closed section will be from Boy Scout Tree parking area on the east to the Elk Valley Cemetery on the west.

Road maintenance requires heavy machinery with limited visibility. For visitor safety and protection of natural resources, it is necessary to close this narrow gravel roadway to all public access while the repaving work is being conducted. This closure includes motor vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Gates will be locked at each end of the closure.

The eastern half of Howland Hill Road, including access to Stout Grove, Grove of Titans, and Boy Scout Tree trail will remain open, but must be accessed from the east. Alternative scenic drives for exploring the beautiful old-growth forests of Redwood National and State Parks include: Newton B. Drury Scenic Parkway, Bald Hills Road, Hwy. 199, and Walker Road.

Please stop by any Redwood National and State Park visitor center for current conditions and to find other opportunities to enjoy your parks. Explore more at the Redwood National and State Park website at: www.nps.gov/redw. Be sure to download the NPS App, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Crescent City, CA
