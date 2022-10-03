Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022L. CaneStuart, FL
Related
cw34.com
Police hoping a witness can help catch driver involved in Treasure Coast hit-and-run
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman arrested after striking man in the head with a beer bottle
A 73-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery after she hit a man with a beer bottle in Sebastian, Florida. The woman told the police that she was tired of being abused. The Sebastian Police Department received the call on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a...
cw34.com
VIDEO: Car fire leads to warehouse going up in flames in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire in Port St. Lucie led to a warehouse going up in flames. The fire sent up a column of smoke that could be seen for miles. According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the car caught fire sometime around 11:03 a.m. inside a warehouse at SW Grove Avenue near Biltmore Street and Prima Vista Boulevard.
cbs12.com
K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
Two crashes involving semi-trailers, dump truck reported on I-95
Three people were hurt after two crashes involving semi-tractor trailers and a dump truck that occurred Wednesday along Interstate 95, officials said. The conditions of those injured were not immediately available. The first wreck – involving one semi-tractor trailer and a dump truck – happened about 7:30 a.m. on northbound...
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
Deputies: Landlord spied on 12-year-old girl using hidden cameras
Detectives in Martin County have arrested a landlord who they said was spying on his 12-year-old tenant with hidden cameras. Bruce Grady, 62, is now facing charges related to video voyeurism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE-BY GEL GUN ATTACK IN SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH
TEENS ALLEGEDLY SHOT AT BY SOMEONE IN WHITE BMW SUV… BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Crime continues to rise again in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges where the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the report of a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
foxsports640.com
Officer down following pursuit of carjacking suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, FL — An officer has been shot following a multi-agency operation involving a stolen vehicle. The incident occurred Monday at the intersection of Eadie Place and Rae…
Suspect in custody after carjacking in West Palm Beach
WPTV is learning more details about what happened when a search warrant was executed at a West Palm Beach home, which eventually left a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot.
Jupiter intersection near A1A bridge to close for 11 days for Brightline crossing improvements
JUPITER — Brightline is installing new rail crossing safety equipment at Riverside Drive and Alternate A1A next to the Loxahatchee River bridge, a project that will close the intersection for nearly 11 days. The project is part of Brightline preparing to run its trains along the FEC tracks from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A man threatened to kill himself and his mom, PBSO said. A deputy shot them both before he could.
DELRAY BEACH — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wounded a man and his mother in suburban Delray Beach on Tuesday, in what was the third deputy-involved shooting in two weeks. Deputies, who were not wearing body cameras, arrived at a home along the 5300 block of Madison Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of...
cw34.com
Man takes advantage of storm to steal a vehicle
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Last week, while most people were preparing for Hurricane Ian, one man was taking advantage of the situation to burglarize the area. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Javon Charles and charged him with grand theft. Charles and two other juveniles...
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Oct. 4
Ashley Nicole Darley Stout, 35, of the 8800 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Released Tuesday on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): child abuse. William Thomas Hempstead, 42, of the 300 block of 14th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $115,000 bond; Charge(s): sale/delivery/possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
WPBF News 25
Deputy shot during dog attack while serving search warrant in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a Palm Beach deputy was shot Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach. It happened around 12:45 p.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, where Palm Beach County detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian landlord charged with burglary and criminal mischief
A 79-year-old Sebastian man was arrested after he allegedly went into his tenant’s residence to remove a sheet from a window and threw away food that was in a refrigerator. The tenant notified the police and said her landlord, Howard James Whitmore, entered her dwelling while she wasn’t home. She claims Whitmore threw out $40 to $50 of her food from the refrigerator.
cw34.com
19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
Defense attorneys for killer clown suspect: Evidence tainted
A recent court filing in the upcoming murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren alleges that a key piece of fiber somehow mysteriously appeared as evidence.
bocaratontribune.com
Brightline to Begin Testing at 110 MPH through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Brightline will begin testing trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour in Martin and St. Lucie Counties the week of October 17, 2022. Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. This first phase of testing is expected to take place over a six-week period and along an 11-mile section of track, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, including:
Comments / 0