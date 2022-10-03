ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cw34.com

Police hoping a witness can help catch driver involved in Treasure Coast hit-and-run

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

VIDEO: Car fire leads to warehouse going up in flames in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire in Port St. Lucie led to a warehouse going up in flames. The fire sent up a column of smoke that could be seen for miles. According to the St. Lucie County Fire District, the car caught fire sometime around 11:03 a.m. inside a warehouse at SW Grove Avenue near Biltmore Street and Prima Vista Boulevard.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Two crashes involving semi-trailers, dump truck reported on I-95

Three people were hurt after two crashes involving semi-tractor trailers and a dump truck that occurred Wednesday along Interstate 95, officials said. The conditions of those injured were not immediately available. The first wreck – involving one semi-tractor trailer and a dump truck – happened about 7:30 a.m. on northbound...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man takes advantage of storm to steal a vehicle

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Last week, while most people were preparing for Hurricane Ian, one man was taking advantage of the situation to burglarize the area. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year-old Javon Charles and charged him with grand theft. Charles and two other juveniles...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Oct. 4

Ashley Nicole Darley Stout, 35, of the 8800 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Released Tuesday on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): child abuse. William Thomas Hempstead, 42, of the 300 block of 14th Street, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $115,000 bond; Charge(s): sale/delivery/possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian landlord charged with burglary and criminal mischief

A 79-year-old Sebastian man was arrested after he allegedly went into his tenant’s residence to remove a sheet from a window and threw away food that was in a refrigerator. The tenant notified the police and said her landlord, Howard James Whitmore, entered her dwelling while she wasn’t home. She claims Whitmore threw out $40 to $50 of her food from the refrigerator.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

19-year-old arrested for attempting to kill his father

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested Saturday for attempting to kill his father, deputies say. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Oct.1. Upon arrival, they found the victim who stated that he was riding his bicycle on N.E. 3rd Street when he...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Brightline to Begin Testing at 110 MPH through Martin and St. Lucie Counties

Brightline will begin testing trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour in Martin and St. Lucie Counties the week of October 17, 2022. Residents should be alert and follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings. This first phase of testing is expected to take place over a six-week period and along an 11-mile section of track, spanning nine railroad crossings in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, including:
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

