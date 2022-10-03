ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Oct. 3

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

  1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1
  2. Harrisburg 5-1 68 3
  3. O’Gorman 4-2 58 2
  4. Brandon Valley 3-3 30 4
  5. Lincoln 3-3 23 5

Receiving votes: Washington 1.

Class 11AA

  1. Pierre (18) 6-0 90 1
  2. Tea Area 6-0 72 2
  3. Yankton 4-2 53 3
  4. Brookings 4-2 34 4
  5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 19 5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 2.

Class 11A

  1. West Central (14) 6-0 86 1
  2. Dell Rapids (4) 6-0 76 2
  3. Dakota Valley 5-1 46 4
  4. Beresford 4-2 38 3
  5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-2 18 T-5

Receiving votes: Canton 6.

Class 11B

  1. Winner (18) 6-0 90 1
  2. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-0 68 3
  3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-1 45 2
  4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 43 4
  5. Aberdeen Roncalli 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

  1. Howard (17) 7-0 87 1
  2. Wall 7-0 72 2
  3. Hanson 5-1 42 4
  4. Hamlin (1) 6-1 34 3
  5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

  1. Warner (16) 6-0 88 2
  2. Gregory (1) 5-1 71 1
  3. Castlewood (1) 5-1 55 3
  4. Lyman 5-1 34 5
  5. Alcester-Hudson 6-1 16 4

Receiving votes: Canistota 5, Philip 1.

Class 9B

  1. Herreid/Selby Area (17) 6-0 89 1
  2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2
  3. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 47 3
  4. Sully Buttes 5-1 36 4
  5. De Smet 4-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Faith 2, Avon 1.

5th Down: South Dakota State football | Journal five

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Welcome to the 5th journal of 5th Down. In an attempt to take a deeper dive into who these young men are as people, each week three members of the Jackrabbit football program will be featured here within this article. Angel Johnson | RS Freshman Running Back | Irene, SD (Viborg-Hurley […]
BROOKINGS, SD
Tuesday night scoreboard – October 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Scores from around the local area can be viewed below: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL No. 1 Wayne State 3 Augustana 1 No. 8 Southwest Minnesota State 3 Sioux Falls 1 PREP VOLLEYBALL Arlington def. Deuel, 25-6, 25-14, 25-13 Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 Deubrook def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 Elk Point-Jefferson […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Christensen, Harrisburg claim Class AA State Titles

MITCHELL,S.D. (KELO) – The Harrisburg Tigers have claimed the 2022 Class AA Boys Golf State Team title, while Harrisburg freshman Riley Christensen took home the individual title. Full results can be seen below: TEAM RESULTS 1 Harrisburg +11 286 301 587 2 Pierre T.F. Riggs +19 294 301 595 3 Watertown +20 309 287 596 […]
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Big game for both teams Saturday in Brookings and Stig is looking forward to it

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In case you haven’t heard., there’s a rivalry game Saturday in Brookings as the Jackrabbits will roll out the red carpet for the USD Coyotes. And rivalry or not, it’s a very important game for both teams as they play much earlier in the season when the weather is much more conducive to a huge crowd.
BROOKINGS, SD
Vermillion in control at Class A State golf Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – After day one of the Class A boys state golf tournament in Aberdeen, the Vermillion Tanagers own a 16 stroke lead over second place Aberdeen Roncalli. The full team and individual leaderboards from day one can be viewed below: TEAM RESULTS 1. Vermillion +16 304 2. Aberdeen Roncalli +32 320 3. […]
VERMILLION, SD
From Cameroon to Brookings, SDSU's Randy Keumogne

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – For some young athletes, playing high level college football is a dream, but for SDSU’s Randy Keumogne, it’s been the journey of a life time. “Every TV show and every thing we watched on TV was literally about America so it was cool to finally realize I’m actually going there,” SDSU […]
BROOKINGS, SD
