South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Oct. 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1
- Harrisburg 5-1 68 3
- O’Gorman 4-2 58 2
- Brandon Valley 3-3 30 4
- Lincoln 3-3 23 5
Receiving votes: Washington 1.
Class 11AA
- Pierre (18) 6-0 90 1
- Tea Area 6-0 72 2
- Yankton 4-2 53 3
- Brookings 4-2 34 4
- Aberdeen Central 3-3 19 5
Receiving votes: Spearfish 2.
Class 11A
- West Central (14) 6-0 86 1
- Dell Rapids (4) 6-0 76 2
- Dakota Valley 5-1 46 4
- Beresford 4-2 38 3
- Sioux Falls Christian 4-2 18 T-5
Receiving votes: Canton 6.
Class 11B
- Winner (18) 6-0 90 1
- Elk Point-Jefferson 6-0 68 3
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-1 45 2
- Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 43 4
- Aberdeen Roncalli 6-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
- Howard (17) 7-0 87 1
- Wall 7-0 72 2
- Hanson 5-1 42 4
- Hamlin (1) 6-1 34 3
- Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Parkston 12.
Class 9A
- Warner (16) 6-0 88 2
- Gregory (1) 5-1 71 1
- Castlewood (1) 5-1 55 3
- Lyman 5-1 34 5
- Alcester-Hudson 6-1 16 4
Receiving votes: Canistota 5, Philip 1.
Class 9B
- Herreid/Selby Area (17) 6-0 89 1
- Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2
- Corsica-Stickney 5-1 47 3
- Sully Buttes 5-1 36 4
- De Smet 4-2 22 5
Receiving votes: Faith 2, Avon 1.
