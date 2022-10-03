Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Thursday night, Oct. 6
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count begins with Thursday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. Our coverage of high school football continues on Friday night on...
ocsportszone.com
Woodbridge and Irvine football teams back in action Friday night after a week off
Woodbridge players warm up in a game earlier this season. (Photo OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Woodbridge and Irvine high school football teams, who both had a bye last week, return to action Friday night in a non-league game at Irvine Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. Both teams are 3-3...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Spirit showcased at Orange County homecoming football games
Santa Ana High School fans cheer on the Saints Friday night at Santa Ana Stadium on Homecoming. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Once again, there was lots of spirit among fans and pep squad and band members during high school football games last week. Santa Ana High...
ocsportszone.com
Uni girls flag football team and other OC squads prepare for move up to CIF
University High School’s team, coached by Justin Schulman, captured the championship of the Matt Leinart League last season. (Photo courtesy University flag football team). Some Orange County high school girls aren’t waiting until 2023 to compete in seven-on-seven flag football competition. A number of them, including girls from...
tigerdroppings.com
Tickets For Friday's Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco High School Game Are Going for $150 Each
The two best high school football teams in the country go head-to-head on Friday when the No. 1 St. John Bosco Braves visit the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs. at the 9,000-seat Santa Ana Stadium, making the game the hottest ticket in Southern California this weekend. Tickets are going for a whopping $150 each...
Glendora college football captain killed in motorcycle crash
A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning. Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora. Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa […]
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
KTLA.com
Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story
Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help
This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water. The Orange County Coroner identified the swimmer as 16-year-old Juliet Jung of Los Angeles. After observers saw...
Wild video shows woman driving on Orange County freeway with 3 wheels, sparks flying
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving her vehicle with the hatchback completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be […]
California A.G. Says Anaheim NIMBYs Can't Block Women's Group Home
California's state government is coming to the aid of an Anaheim-based nonprofit whose plan to open a group home for formerly homeless women was shot down by the city at the behest of NIMBY neighbors. It's a case that tests the power of California housing officials to set limits on...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)
According to the Santa Ana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Santa Ana on Sunday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 5 [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
foxla.com
VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
Wild chase through Los Angeles County ends with crash, highway foot pursuit
California Highway Patrol officers arrested four people following a dramatic vehicle chase that began in the San Gabriel Valley and ended in Long Beach Tuesday morning. The chase began when police say a black BMW fled from a residential burglary in Walnut. The homeowner told authorities the suspects were in the garage. The driver then […]
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
longbeachlocalnews.com
Various City Street Closures for Long Beach Marathon
LONG BEACH, CA – The Long Beach Marathon is returning for its 38th running on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, with a weekend of events beginning Friday, Oct. 7. People traveling through Long Beach should plan to avoid street closures and map out access routes and should allow extra time for travel due to road closures and traffic delays.
newsantaana.com
Saint Columban School in Garden Grove on lockdown due to a possible armed suspect in the area
A reader sent us a tip a few minutes ago that Saint Columban School, in Garden Grove, is on lockdown due to a threat posed by an armed and dangerous suspect who may be near the school. The tip came from a reader who has a relative that works at this school.
spectrumnews1.com
Here are the four candidates vying for mayor of Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to replace former embattled mayor Harry Sidhu as Mayor of Anaheim. Former city council member Lori Galloway, current council member Trevor O'Neill, former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken and water systems operator Dick Lopez are all running for the head of one of Orange County's largest cities.
