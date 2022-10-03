ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ocsportszone.com

Uni girls flag football team and other OC squads prepare for move up to CIF

University High School’s team, coached by Justin Schulman, captured the championship of the Matt Leinart League last season. (Photo courtesy University flag football team). Some Orange County high school girls aren’t waiting until 2023 to compete in seven-on-seven flag football competition. A number of them, including girls from...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fullerton, CA
Football
Fullerton, CA
Sports
Fullerton, CA
Education
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
City
La Habra, CA
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Sports
KTLA

Glendora college football captain killed in motorcycle crash

A 19-year-old college football player was killed in a motorcycle crash in Glendora on Tuesday morning. Glendora Police confirm the victim is Luke Pruitt, 19, a Claremont resident. Pruitt was a sophomore and captain of the football team at Citrus College in Glendora. Authorities say the deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mauna Loa […]
GLENDORA, CA
KTLA.com

Carlos Saucedo shares his growing up in Montebello story

Carlos Saucedo’s Los Angeles story begins in Montebello as the youngest of four kids. “Growing up with three older brothers, I was the baby,” he explained. “As you can imagine. I was teased nonstop, but it was just the love of having that protective shield-having older brothers look after me, to learn from them- I love them.”
MONTEBELLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kaito Inone#Indians#Lancers
Voice of OC

OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help

This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
FULLERTON, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach

OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water. The Orange County Coroner identified the swimmer as 16-year-old Juliet Jung of Los Angeles. After observers saw...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
RIVERSIDE, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena

When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
PASADENA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Various City Street Closures for Long Beach Marathon

LONG BEACH, CA – The Long Beach Marathon is returning for its 38th running on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, with a weekend of events beginning Friday, Oct. 7. People traveling through Long Beach should plan to avoid street closures and map out access routes and should allow extra time for travel due to road closures and traffic delays.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Here are the four candidates vying for mayor of Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Four candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to replace former embattled mayor Harry Sidhu as Mayor of Anaheim. Former city council member Lori Galloway, current council member Trevor O'Neill, former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken and water systems operator Dick Lopez are all running for the head of one of Orange County's largest cities.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy