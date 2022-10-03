Read full article on original website
David Meyer
2d ago
$350,000 to study what?! That hydroelectric power is better for the environment, while in turn. People can still use the reservoir for recreational activities. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see the benefits.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million at Big E, set single-day attendance record
Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year at 17-Day Event!. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont businesses have fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2022 Big E ended on Sunday October 2nd, preliminary sales totaled $1.7 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year.
Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market
Most of the sales are of cannabis flower, due to a shortage of manufactured products. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis retailers report brisk sales in first days of legal market.
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
viatravelers.com
21 Best Things to Do in Vermont & Places to Visit
Known as the Green Mountain State, Vermont encompasses a beautiful area in the Eastern United States. It is bordered by Quebec, Canada to the north, Massachusetts to the south, New Hampshire to the east, and New York to the west. Though it was not one of the original 13 colonies, Vermont was admitted to the newly-formed U.S. as the 14th state in 1791.
Middlebury Campus
Vermont mycologist Meg Madden leads weekly mushroom walks
On a recent mid-September afternoon, I biked up to Wright Park to join Middlebury-based mycologist Meg Madden on one of her mushroom walks. Cars trailed into the Wright Park parking lot, the drivers greeting each other and Madden for the walk. Madden introduced herself and brought out a basket of...
WCAX
Police recover missing man's pickup from Winooski River
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott took the stage Thursday night. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
From Flying Saucers to Starlink, Vermont Has a Long History of Strange Things in the Sky
The first shout went up from a group of friends who were standing in a dark field and gesturing wildly upward. "Look! Do you see it? My God!" someone yelled. "No way that's a plane!" I followed my friends' gazes up to the summer sky. With minimal light pollution this...
WCAX
Wednesday Weathercast
Williston approves new zoning changes and residents aren't happy. Vermont school PCB testing program off to rocky start. Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How ‘You First’ helps with screening, follow-ups...
Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement
State troopers can sign up for elective overtime in the city Wednesday through Saturday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont State Police to patrol in Burlington under new agreement.
WCAX
Williston hopes zoning changes will bring the town to new heights
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston officials hoping to bring the town to new heights with zoning changes in the Taft Corners area, but some residents are unhappy with the changes. The Williston Selectboard approved major zoning changes this week. Town Planner Matt Boulanger says it includes raising the maximum height...
WCAX
Waterford is 1st town on track to complete NEK Broadband installation
WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Waterford will be the first town in the NEK Broadband region to have almost all of its homes covered next year. NEK Broadband is one of nine communication union districts working throughout the state to get Vermonters connected to adequate broadband. NEK Broadband is working to...
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
WCAX
Vermont kids learn all about agriculture at Farm and Field Day
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Farm and Field Day took place in the backyard of the Newbury Elementary School on Thursday. The goal is to educate students on the agriculture industry. This is the first time they have invited 200 kids from different schools in the area. Students at...
Lieutenant gubernatorial candidates Zuckerman and Benning take swings in VTDigger debate
In a series of terse exchanges, the veteran lawmakers competing for Vermont’s No. 2 role tussled over such subjects as Act 250, criminal justice reform, climate change, child care and the role of the lieutenant governor’s office. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lieutenant gubernatorial candidates Zuckerman and Benning take swings in VTDigger debate.
WCAX
Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
Stuck in Vermont: Diane Sullivan Talks to Weed Shoppers on Opening Day at FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury
Three adult-use cannabis retail stores opened on October 1 in Rutland, Burlington and Middlebury. That morning, a line of dozens of people waited outside FLŌRA Cannabis in Middlebury’s quaint downtown to buy legal weed. There was a party atmosphere, and shoppers were joined by some of the politicians who helped make the day possible. Rev. Diane Sullivan, art director at Seven Days, was there to interview them with a giant inflatable joint. Eva Sollberger, senior multimedia producer at Seven Days, filmed the festivities with some help from tattoo artist Jim DuVal of Monster Mash Ink.
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
WCAX
Where do Vermonters stand on the issues? Poll results on hot ballot items
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A majority of Vermonters say a reproductive liberty amendment to the state’s Constitution should be given the greenlight. That’s one finding of several issues facing Vermonters that appears on a new University of New Hampshire poll commissioned by WCAX News. Proposition 5 is an...
Comments / 1