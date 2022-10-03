In recent months, Maserati revealed a new small SUV in the form of the Grecale and, at the other end of the price spectrum, the beautiful MC20 Cielo. If neither of these vehicles pander to your tastes, the all-new Maserati GranTurismo might just do the trick. This is a slinky grand tourer coupe with curves in all the right places and a tuneful gas engine under the long hood. It will even spawn an all-electric version using the Folgore name. With no more Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe to worry about, the new GranTurismo will provide a unique alternative to diversely talented coupes like the BMW 8 Series and Porsche 911, but with that Italian style that tends to tug harder at the heartstrings. Can the new GranTurismo appeal to the head too, though? Let's find out.

