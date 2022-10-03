Read full article on original website
Related
Audi R8 Successor Ditching Lamborghini And Using Porsche For Key Infrastructure
First introduced in 2007, the Audi R8 breathed new life into the premium automaker and provided the brand with a much-needed halo car. Now with the second generation nearing the end of its life, Ingolstadt is readying a successor to take the place of the mid-engined supercar. We've known for some time that an all-electric replacement was on the way, but insiders have now shared additional details.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
850-HP Carbon Ford Mustang Costs Porsche 911 Money
Carbon fiber is no stranger to the Ford Mustang. The Shelby GT500 has carbon fiber wheels, after all. It also gets a swath of carbon parts right from the factory. Older Mustangs have even been rebodied in carbon fiber before. And with the new seventh generation Mustang on its way, it appears the aftermarket for the sixth generation cars is heating up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alpine A110R Hits 60 MPH Faster Than A Porsche Cayman GTS
Earlier this month, French automaker Alpine began drumming up hype for its latest hardcore track weapon, the Alpine A110R. With little to go on but some renders, we extrapolated it would compete with the Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. It makes sense, with Porsche launching its ultra-special track weapon not long ago.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Debuts With New Luxurious Denali Ultimate Trim
2024 Sierra models will come standard with a 10-speed gearbox. Optional turbocharged V8 diesel's output increased to 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. The new Denali Ultimate trim claims to be the most luxurious truck in its segment. An off-road optimized Sierra HD AT4X trim will follow later in...
Toyota FJ Cruiser Is Finally Killed Off With 1,000 Special Models
Did you think Toyota was done making the FJ Cruiser? Production for the hot off-roader stopped in 2014 here, but it continued somewhere else, and we're not talking about the rumored EV. First, there's the fact it continued until 2017 in Japan, where the lineup was ended with a capstone FJ Cruiser Final Edition. However, production has not stopped in the Middle East, where you could buy one all along. Shame you can't import it.
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 vs. BMW M3 Comparison: Is Four Greater Than Six?
For decades, there's been a war raging. BMW vs. Mercedes is a tale seemingly as old as time, and since the days of the E30 M3 and 190E, gearheads the world over have picked a side. The latest installment of that war is now upon us, as Mercedes-AMG has revealed the latest performance iteration of the C-Class Sedan with one hell of a twist; in place of the thunderous V8 we all wanted under the hood, there's now a 2.0-liter four-cylinder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driven: 2022 Ferrari F8 Spider Is The Ultimate Used Supercar
With killer looks, Ferrari's most power-dense V8 ever (at the time of release), and the ability to switch from refined road user to screaming race car with the turn of the Manattino dial, the F8 is arguably the perfect supercar. It's a recipe that Maranello has been perfecting over decades, and as we reach the end of the ICE age, Ferrari has delivered something extra special in a segment that is bloated with exceptional exotica.
Say Goodbye To The Ford GT With The Ultra-Limited LM Edition
Ford GT LM Edition is an homage to the 2016 Le Mans winner. Each car gets a plaque made from the ground-up crankshaft of a 2016 Le Mans race car. It's the final version of the GT, with production stopping at the end of 2022. Ford recently announced the final...
VW Golf R Spied With TCR Aero As Volkswagen Works On New Track-Focused Hot Hatch
The Volkswagen Golf R is supposed to be the peak of the Golf lineup. It's an Audi S3 with a big butt and some VW badging (with a side of oversimplification from us). However, Volkswagen has a history of making special, more hardcore versions of hot Golfs. Arguably the most...
Some Lunatic Put A 400-HP V8 From An M3 In A BMW 1 Series Convertible
This is a classic BMW formula. Big engine, little car. People have been shoving V8s in Miatas for the same reason for years. But if you want a little more luxury to go along with your sporty roadster, you're looking at a tough proposition. You either spend all your money on a new Miata with a V8, or you do something insane like this.
2023 Audi RS5 Competition First Drive Review: Sharper And Sexier
In May of this year, Ingolstadt announced that it would be offering a Competition package for the Audi RS5. This would be available for both the Coupe and Sportback and would add some suspension changes to the car along with other improvements to the handling through weight reduction, new tires, and the recalibration of various software parameters. However, unlike when BMW applies the Competition name to a vehicle, the RS5 is not getting any extra power, so the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 continues to offer 444 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Is that a bad thing, especially when you consider that the base BMW M4 already offers 473 hp?
Ford's New Exterior Front Airbag Will Give Pedestrians A Softer Landing
Ford recently filed a patent for external airbags with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It's not the first manufacturer to feature external airbags. A decade ago, Volvo debuted a pedestrian airbag, and ZF showcased a pre-crash airbag in 2019. Ford's new patent is more advanced than both....
2023 Lexus NX Arrives With Minor Price Hike And Updates
Introduced just last year, the second generation Lexus NX has arrived for the 2023 model year with very subtle updates. The handsome, angular styling remains unchanged, and that's a good thing - the Japanese contender remains one of the best lookers in its class. Similarly, the engine options also soldier on untouched. So, what has changed?
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo
In recent months, Maserati revealed a new small SUV in the form of the Grecale and, at the other end of the price spectrum, the beautiful MC20 Cielo. If neither of these vehicles pander to your tastes, the all-new Maserati GranTurismo might just do the trick. This is a slinky grand tourer coupe with curves in all the right places and a tuneful gas engine under the long hood. It will even spawn an all-electric version using the Folgore name. With no more Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe to worry about, the new GranTurismo will provide a unique alternative to diversely talented coupes like the BMW 8 Series and Porsche 911, but with that Italian style that tends to tug harder at the heartstrings. Can the new GranTurismo appeal to the head too, though? Let's find out.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - Which Ultra-Luxury Sedan Is Best?
What do you do when you want a posh, high-status sedan that sits right atop the automotive food chain but you also prefer to do the driving yourself? You purchase one of these, the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed or Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. Both cars are equipped with more powerful versions of their classic engines, that being the 626-horsepower W12 in the newer Bentley and the 591-hp V12 in the Rolls-Royce. They each have sharper suspension tuning and tasteful styling enhancements to reflect their greater focus on performance, but not at the expense of supreme luxury and comfort. Which one is better, though?
Here's What To Expect At The 2022 LA Auto Show
Thanks to the pandemic, a number of auto shows were canceled in 2020 and 2021. Automakers quickly began moving their new releases online, revealing cars on social media and their own websites. And once pandemic restrictions began to lift, these automakers questioned the value of the auto show outright. After all, it costs a fortune to design a display, fly cars and personnel to a show, and then pack all of that up when it's time to go home, and in these modern times, a viral post on social media is a far more effective marketing tool than an industry-specific event seen by relatively few people. Moreover, automakers don't have to compete with rivals whose reveals coincide with their own - they can simply reschedule.
The Corvette Z06 Is Even Quicker Than Chevrolet Claims
The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been a long time coming, and now that it's available, customers are spending big on the American supercar. It's a very impressive machine that has been developed to handle as well as or better than its European counterparts, but how does it do in a straight line? Engineers spent an age on the suspension, but the engine is brilliant too. A 5.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the most powerful unassisted V8 ever, produces 670 horsepower at 8,400 rpm, with the red line arriving at 8,600. 460 lb-ft of torque is sent to the rear axle exclusively, reaching its peak at 6,300 rpm. According to Chevrolet, this means 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds. Are those figures accurate? Let's find out.
CarBuzz.com
59K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0