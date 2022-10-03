He’s turned his trials into triumphs and now students can learn all about it. It’s a course that Tameka Cage Conley, an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Oxford College of Emory University, created out of her love and appreciation for Tyler Perry. Launched in August, “In the Language of Folk and Kin: The Legacy of Folklore, the Griot and Community in the Artistic Praxis of Tyler Perry” is a course where students evaluate Perry’s movies, television shows and noteworthy speeches. The course also explores the literary work of Black authors like Paul Laurence Dunbar, Zora Neale Hurston and Ntozake Shange. This is a big deal because this is the first college course in the country that focuses on Perry’s influence, work and contributions to pop culture, while also shining the spotlight on important issues in the Black community.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO