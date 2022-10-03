ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

Course inspired by Tyler Perry's legacy launched at Emory University

He’s turned his trials into triumphs and now students can learn all about it. It’s a course that Tameka Cage Conley, an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Oxford College of Emory University, created out of her love and appreciation for Tyler Perry. Launched in August, “In the Language of Folk and Kin: The Legacy of Folklore, the Griot and Community in the Artistic Praxis of Tyler Perry” is a course where students evaluate Perry’s movies, television shows and noteworthy speeches. The course also explores the literary work of Black authors like Paul Laurence Dunbar, Zora Neale Hurston and Ntozake Shange. This is a big deal because this is the first college course in the country that focuses on Perry’s influence, work and contributions to pop culture, while also shining the spotlight on important issues in the Black community.
creativeloafing.com

Rose Library second annual Drag Show

Join the Rose Library at Emory University to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month and our LGBTQ+ collections! Hosted by Lorelei, guests will include Reba Douglas from New Orleans, Lori Divine, Kellie Divine, Tatianna DeJour, Eileen Slightly, and Diego Wolf. Come at 5:30 pm to the Rose Library on the 10th floor for a special pre-event tour of the exhibit "Forbidden Loves and Secret Lusts: Selections from the Golden Age of Queer Pulp Fiction.”
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Woodall restaurant wins Favorite Neighborhood Hangout award

The Woodall restaurant on Atlanta’s Westside has been named Favorite Neighborhood Hangout in the “Georgia on my Mind” People’s Choice Awards, a press release announced. The honor is a new category in the Georgia Restaurant Association Crystal of Excellence (GRACE) Awards. Parent company Sterling Hospitality also...
11Alive

Two chances to see Michelle Obama's 'The Light We Carry' book tour in Atlanta

ATLANTA — There will be two chances to see former First Lady Michelle Obama on her new nationwide book tour in Atlanta this year. Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation announced a second tour date has been added at the Fox Theatre. Tickets are now available at the Fox on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The first lady will be joined by moderator Tyler Perry for both dates.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New changes coming to Delta loyalty program

ATLANTA — On Thursday, Delta announced that they will be making some changes to its Skymiles program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of the biggest changes is the number of Medallion qualification dollars required to earn status. For the first time in seven...
TheAtlantaVoice

Heal the Westside

In the library of Booker T. Washington High School, the oldest Black high school in the state, sat over 50 members of the community gathered there to hear about how they could help heal Atlanta’s Westside. Booker T. Washington High School is nestled in the heart of the Vine City neighborhood, servicing an average of […] The post Heal the Westside  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium

City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the extension of Atlanta Medical Center’s temporary moratorium via press release on Monday, a motion that prohibits investors from making efforts to redevelop the hospital’s property.  The mayor first issued the moratorium by executive order on September 26, preventing the city’s Department of City Planning from accepting applications from outside […] The post Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Narcity USA

7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults

Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Massive co-working space opens at Star Metals building

A Swiss company billed as the world’s largest provider of flexible workspaces has opened a 56,000 square foot center inside Star Metals Offices, a new 14-story tower at 1055 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. IWG’s concept, named Signature at Star Metals, features 800 workstations, 196 private offices and six...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

'It's never OK to hit a nurse': nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds

ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
MARIETTA, GA

