Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the EffortDeanLandAcworth, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Mail theft, gas station burglary and drug bustJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major discount retail chain announces plans to open new store in GeorgiaKristen WaltersKennesaw, GA
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women in Business Magazine to Release Its FALL Cover at Barnes and Noble with Six Figure Spa ChickSouthern Crescent WomenMorrow, GA
Related
See the 2022 graduation rates for each Atlanta public high school
Seven out of 16 public high schools in Atlanta posted higher graduation rates this year compared to last year.
AccessAtlanta
Course inspired by Tyler Perry’s legacy launched at Emory University
He’s turned his trials into triumphs and now students can learn all about it. It’s a course that Tameka Cage Conley, an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Oxford College of Emory University, created out of her love and appreciation for Tyler Perry. Launched in August, “In the Language of Folk and Kin: The Legacy of Folklore, the Griot and Community in the Artistic Praxis of Tyler Perry” is a course where students evaluate Perry’s movies, television shows and noteworthy speeches. The course also explores the literary work of Black authors like Paul Laurence Dunbar, Zora Neale Hurston and Ntozake Shange. This is a big deal because this is the first college course in the country that focuses on Perry’s influence, work and contributions to pop culture, while also shining the spotlight on important issues in the Black community.
Clayton County Schools working with Mercer University on teacher diversity
Clayton County is one of five Georgia communities working with Mercer University’s Tift College of Education to grow and...
Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
Spelman officials say they're trying to address many of the concerns about food safety and dining.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
creativeloafing.com
Rose Library second annual Drag Show
Join the Rose Library at Emory University to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month and our LGBTQ+ collections! Hosted by Lorelei, guests will include Reba Douglas from New Orleans, Lori Divine, Kellie Divine, Tatianna DeJour, Eileen Slightly, and Diego Wolf. Come at 5:30 pm to the Rose Library on the 10th floor for a special pre-event tour of the exhibit "Forbidden Loves and Secret Lusts: Selections from the Golden Age of Queer Pulp Fiction.”
Former bus driver rises through the ranks to become sole MARTA CEO finalist
ATLANTA — A man who started his career as a bus driver has now made his way all the way to the top. The MARTA Board of Directors has named Collie Greenwood, the current Deputy General Manager of Operations for MARTA, as their sole finalist for the next General Manager and CEO.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Woodall restaurant wins Favorite Neighborhood Hangout award
The Woodall restaurant on Atlanta’s Westside has been named Favorite Neighborhood Hangout in the “Georgia on my Mind” People’s Choice Awards, a press release announced. The honor is a new category in the Georgia Restaurant Association Crystal of Excellence (GRACE) Awards. Parent company Sterling Hospitality also...
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two chances to see Michelle Obama's 'The Light We Carry' book tour in Atlanta
ATLANTA — There will be two chances to see former First Lady Michelle Obama on her new nationwide book tour in Atlanta this year. Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation announced a second tour date has been added at the Fox Theatre. Tickets are now available at the Fox on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The first lady will be joined by moderator Tyler Perry for both dates.
Fulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial
Fulton County prosecutors are asking a judge to postpone the racketeering trial for rappers Young Thug and Gunna because...
DeKalb CEO pitches $8M for Grady, $11.9M to expand Emory Hillandale
With the closure of Atlanta Medical Center growing ever nearer, DeKalb County could send $8 million in additional fundin...
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New changes coming to Delta loyalty program
ATLANTA — On Thursday, Delta announced that they will be making some changes to its Skymiles program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of the biggest changes is the number of Medallion qualification dollars required to earn status. For the first time in seven...
Atlanta Public Schools OKs $5 million for mayor’s early learning push
Atlanta Public Schools will provide $5 million toward the city's $20 million goal for early childhood learning investments.
Heal the Westside
In the library of Booker T. Washington High School, the oldest Black high school in the state, sat over 50 members of the community gathered there to hear about how they could help heal Atlanta’s Westside. Booker T. Washington High School is nestled in the heart of the Vine City neighborhood, servicing an average of […] The post Heal the Westside appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium
City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the extension of Atlanta Medical Center’s temporary moratorium via press release on Monday, a motion that prohibits investors from making efforts to redevelop the hospital’s property. The mayor first issued the moratorium by executive order on September 26, preventing the city’s Department of City Planning from accepting applications from outside […] The post Atlanta mayor extends temporary Atlanta Medical Center moratorium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults
Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Massive co-working space opens at Star Metals building
A Swiss company billed as the world’s largest provider of flexible workspaces has opened a 56,000 square foot center inside Star Metals Offices, a new 14-story tower at 1055 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. IWG’s concept, named Signature at Star Metals, features 800 workstations, 196 private offices and six...
‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds
ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
Comments / 1