Read full article on original website
Related
creativeloafing.com
GRAZING: Jerk egg rolls, biscuits, beignets, and banh mi
This month I’m catching up with some quick takes on restaurants I’ve recently visited. I do this while admitting that, like many critics and diners alike, I’ve become tired of looking at menus whose prices eat customers alive in exchange for an experience of lower quality. According to friends, I’ve been unbearably, annoyingly supportive of radically improving restaurant staffs’ salaries, benefits, and tips. No apologies, for that. I’ve also humbly without research repeated that the Mysterious Supply Chain continues to suffer from long-term COVID infection and inconvenient politics. Never mind that economist Paul Krugman estimated last year that blaming those boats sitting offshore with undeliverable wagyu, cat food, and wrinkle cream explain about 1 percent of our inflationary misery. The point is that no matter the causes and positive responses, frantic servers often present expensive, mediocre restaurant meals.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Massive co-working space opens at Star Metals building
A Swiss company billed as the world’s largest provider of flexible workspaces has opened a 56,000 square foot center inside Star Metals Offices, a new 14-story tower at 1055 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. IWG’s concept, named Signature at Star Metals, features 800 workstations, 196 private offices and six...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Woodall restaurant wins Favorite Neighborhood Hangout award
The Woodall restaurant on Atlanta’s Westside has been named Favorite Neighborhood Hangout in the “Georgia on my Mind” People’s Choice Awards, a press release announced. The honor is a new category in the Georgia Restaurant Association Crystal of Excellence (GRACE) Awards. Parent company Sterling Hospitality also...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Children's Healthcare has advice for dealing with respiratory viruses
Hospitals for children all over Atlanta are filling up due to a rise in respiratory viruses, according to officials. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is recommending kids stay home and for parents to contact a pediatrician if a child has a low-grade fever, fatigue, congestion or sore throat. Going to an urgent care center should occur if the child has a fever with flu-like symptoms, ear pain, a mild skin rash, or persistent vomiting and diarrhea, or if a child has a fever over 100.4 degrees, has trouble breathing, has signs of dehydration or has constant chest pains. Parents should call 911 if they view the child’s condition as life-threatening. Details: 11alive.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta mayor spells out details of $750M infrastructure program
The administration of Mayor Andre Dickens is laying out its plan to deliver the $750 million in infrastructure projects that voters approved in May, his office announced this week. “These game-changing investments in transportation, greenspaces and public safety will help us ensure that Atlanta is a city built for the future,” Dickens said. “Our Strategic Delivery Plan spells out our commitment to deliver these projects as we have promised.”
creativeloafing.com
Rose Library second annual Drag Show
Join the Rose Library at Emory University to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month and our LGBTQ+ collections! Hosted by Lorelei, guests will include Reba Douglas from New Orleans, Lori Divine, Kellie Divine, Tatianna DeJour, Eileen Slightly, and Diego Wolf. Come at 5:30 pm to the Rose Library on the 10th floor for a special pre-event tour of the exhibit "Forbidden Loves and Secret Lusts: Selections from the Golden Age of Queer Pulp Fiction.”
Comments / 0