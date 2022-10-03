ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss football: Lane Kiffin says he shouldn't have left Tennessee for USC

Hindsight, as the saying goes, is 20/20. And with the benefit of hindsight, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he might not have left Tennessee following the 2009 season to take the USC job. On The Andy Staples Show, Kiffin was asked whether he would take $100 million today or go back 10 years with all the knowledge he has today. Kiffin picked the latter, noting that with the knowledge he'd have, particularly with sports betting, he'd be able to make more than $100 million. Asked about being able to go back 13 years, Kiffin opined, "Then I may just stay at Tennessee."
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

New Details Emerge After Mike Hart Collapsed On Sideline

After a scary incident that saw assistant coach Mike Hart carted off the Michigan sideline, Hart is now reportedly being transported to the hospital for further testing. "FOX just reported that Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart had a seizure on the sideline and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation."
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NFL
The Spun

Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
NORMAN, OK
daystech.org

Nick Saban’s cell phone rule

There’s one query that each highschool within the nation has wrestled with over the past a number of years: What to do with cell telephones of their college students through the college day?. They’re undoubtedly an integral a part of life for everybody these days, however particularly for youngsters,...
NFL
The Spun

Injured Tom Brady Announces His Status For Sunday's Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice on Wednesday, prompting fans to begin worrying. However, the star quarterback was back at practice on Thursday, which should calm some of the commotion. Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed rocked Brady with a blindside hit. Brady's should was...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Suggests Oklahoma Players Transfer To 1 School

Colin Cowherd has no issue admitting he's a USC homer, but now he's taking things way too far. The Sooners of Oklahoma were blown out by the Longhorns of Texas in the Red River game this Saturday afternoon. Now, Cowherd is suggesting Oklahoma football players transfer to the University of...
NORMAN, OK
