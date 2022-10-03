Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
Authorities in New Castle, Delaware hope new video may help solve cold case
The video shows a person jumping into a Honda Civic and fleeing the William Penn Village Apartments on February 11, 2015.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS
(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware beaches recovering from Ian
A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
firststateupdate.com
County Police Detail Thursday’s Newark-Area Shooting
New Castle County Police looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Newark-Area on Thursday. Officials said Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. At 2:30 PM officers responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
delawarepublic.org
Gas-powered lawn-care equipment could soon be banned in the City of Rehoboth Beach
The use of gas-powered lawn care equipment in Rehoboth Beach could soon be banned. The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee wants to wrap up plans for such a ban by the end of this year. Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski chairs that committee. “The Environment Committee and other residents in...
WBOC
Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road
BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
WMDT.com
Dover liquor store burglary under investigation
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a local liquor store. At around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway for a reported burglary. It was determined that at around 4:20 a.m. that morning, while the business was closed, a male suspect broke a glass window to the business and stole tobacco products, alcohol, and an unknown amount of money. The suspect then fled the business on foot.
WMDT.com
Police searching for wanted Milford man
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Milford man. Police say 47-year-old Robert Cannon has an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. He is approximately 5’9″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
WBOC
Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility
LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
WBOC
Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center to Temporarily Close in November
SNOW HILL, Md. - Starting next month. the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be temporarily closed for 90 days as repairs and upgrades are made to the waste & recycling center. The Worcester County Commissioners announced that, starting November 7th, the facility on Holly Road will close while...
WBOC
Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
WBOC
Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash
SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
When it comes to ‘craft,’ it’s not all about beer
Our Cape Region is home to a significant number of small businesses that specialize in unique food products, many of which are not available anywhere else. We have craft breweries, of course. And craft distilleries. Even a couple of craft wineries. Take a closer look at Milton, and you’ll find Krista Scudlark’s Backyard Jams & Jellies. We’ve even got craft hot sauces like Rick Ewing’s Eagle Wingz, Chef Mark Schaeffer’s Murder Sauce and Travis Bowers’ Tatanka Sauce.
