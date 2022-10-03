ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

WMDT.com

Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING – RED MILL FARMS

(Newark, DE 19711) Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the community of Red Mill Farms. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Andries Road in reference to a shooting that just occurred. Prior to officers arriving it was broadcasted that the victim had been transported to Christiana Hospital emergency room by a private vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 22-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim reported he was driving in the area at which point his car was shot multiple times. The victim was shot one time during the incident and remains in stable condition.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware beaches recovering from Ian

A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Neighbors Asking for Changes to Grays Corner Road

BERLIN, Md. -- Another hit-and-run on Grays Corner Road within a matter of months has caused growing concern among neighbors in the area. Some of those neighbors are now asking for changes to be made so people can safely walk along the road. Police say 59 year old Terri Wattay...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Dover liquor store burglary under investigation

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a local liquor store. At around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway for a reported burglary. It was determined that at around 4:20 a.m. that morning, while the business was closed, a male suspect broke a glass window to the business and stole tobacco products, alcohol, and an unknown amount of money. The suspect then fled the business on foot.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police searching for wanted Milford man

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Milford man. Police say 47-year-old Robert Cannon has an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. He is approximately 5’9″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
MILFORD, DE
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBOC

Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility

LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Serious Pedestrian Accident in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.-A woman was critically injured in an apparent pedestrian crash Thursday evening, according to officials. Ocean City Fire Department officials say it happened on the 11000 block of Gray's Corner Road in Berlin. They say a woman was walking her dog when the crash occurred. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital. WBOC has also been told by officials that law enforcement is investigating this incident as a possible hit and run.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash

SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
SMYRNA, DE
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)

(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

When it comes to ‘craft,’ it’s not all about beer

Our Cape Region is home to a significant number of small businesses that specialize in unique food products, many of which are not available anywhere else. We have craft breweries, of course. And craft distilleries. Even a couple of craft wineries. Take a closer look at Milton, and you’ll find Krista Scudlark’s Backyard Jams & Jellies. We’ve even got craft hot sauces like Rick Ewing’s Eagle Wingz, Chef Mark Schaeffer’s Murder Sauce and Travis Bowers’ Tatanka Sauce.
LEWES, DE

