SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –Fentanyl use and distribution has been on the rise over the last three years across the United States and here in South Dakota. Yesterday, KELOLAND reported that the Rapid City Police Department expects to break last year’s record for seizures. On the eastern side of the state… Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County are also seeing an increase.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO