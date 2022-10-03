ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

SFPD reports increase in fentanyl use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –Fentanyl use and distribution has been on the rise over the last three years across the United States and here in South Dakota. Yesterday, KELOLAND reported that the Rapid City Police Department expects to break last year’s record for seizures. On the eastern side of the state… Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County are also seeing an increase.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Harrisburg man charged for eluding, more

LESTER—A 20-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, near Lester on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 over the limit, speeding, and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Brock William Ackerman...
LESTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Team to tackle child care crisis in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a childcare crisis in KELOLAND. Not only is child care expensive, but it is also hard to find. That’s why a group was formed to develop solutions in the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative set out to hire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

62-year-old man arrested on rape charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley teenager cited for assaulting aunt

SIBLEY—An 18-year-old Sibley resident was cited Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of assault causing serious injury. The citing of Tucker Riley Senn stemmed from him allegedly pushing his aunt about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at his residence at 234 Fifth St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Ex-pharmacist appears in court for drug theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. Cody Carstensen made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon. He’s accused of taking several prescription medications including morphine and oxycodone between June 2019 and February 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Amy Carter
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls moms organizing reproductive rights rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, one Sioux Falls mother felt called to act in defense of abortion access. Michele Brace and Tiffany Campbell are working together to organize a Women’s Wave rally in downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday. It’s a part of a nationwide push for action by the Women’s March.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County inmate cited for mischief

SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man already in the Osceola County Jail in Sibley faces another charge. Scott Allen Hanson was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he became upset and threw an iPod several times, breaking it, at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Button batteries pose danger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of children swallowing batteries has doubled over the past decade, according to the Journal of Pediatrics. And the batteries they are ingesting are more dangerous than ever. Increased hospital visits appear to mirror the increase in devices in our homes using button or disc batteries.
ALTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sam Clemens discusses his role with SFPD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police Departments grow it’s common for the chief to shift some of the department’s communications to a public information officer. Sioux Falls has had a dedicated officer in this role for several decades. For the past 12 years, Sam Clemens has held that position.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New developments in carjacking case involving FBI employee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a kidnapping and carjacking case involving an FBI employee near Red Shirt, South Dakota. Charges have been dropped against one of the three people originally accused and now another person has been added to the case. In June, we...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Giving back by grilling out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dog, cat die in Wednesday fire, SFFR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in one unit of an apartment complex was quickly put out Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said. Crews did stay on the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots. The fire was reported at about 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct.5)...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Unexpected & lifesaving kidney donation a home run

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman in Sioux Falls received one of the greatest lifesaving gifts she could have asked for after overcoming some big obstacles. Brandy Louwagie found out she had a type of chronic kidney disease when she was 18 years old, and her doctors thought she would need a transplant within two years.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

