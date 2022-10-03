Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SFPD reports increase in fentanyl use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –Fentanyl use and distribution has been on the rise over the last three years across the United States and here in South Dakota. Yesterday, KELOLAND reported that the Rapid City Police Department expects to break last year’s record for seizures. On the eastern side of the state… Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County are also seeing an increase.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 13-year-old runaway found
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls say a missing teenager has been found as of Thursday morning. The 13-year-old had ran away from school Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, Sioux Falls Police shared an update on social media. They say the girl was found safe.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men are in the hospital following a car crash in central Sioux Falls. Police say the accident happened just before noon at the intersection of 6th Street and Main. A Chevy Impala entered the intersection with a green light. A Dodge...
nwestiowa.com
Harrisburg man charged for eluding, more
LESTER—A 20-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, near Lester on charges of eluding at speeds over 25 over the limit, speeding, and two counts of failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. The arrest of Brock William Ackerman...
KELOLAND TV
Team to tackle child care crisis in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a childcare crisis in KELOLAND. Not only is child care expensive, but it is also hard to find. That’s why a group was formed to develop solutions in the Sioux Falls area. The Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative set out to hire...
KELOLAND TV
62-year-old man arrested on rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges. Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting. Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for assaulting aunt
SIBLEY—An 18-year-old Sibley resident was cited Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of assault causing serious injury. The citing of Tucker Riley Senn stemmed from him allegedly pushing his aunt about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at his residence at 234 Fifth St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Ex-pharmacist appears in court for drug theft
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former pharmacist is accused of stealing drugs from the hospital and pharmacy where he worked. Cody Carstensen made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon. He’s accused of taking several prescription medications including morphine and oxycodone between June 2019 and February 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls moms organizing reproductive rights rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this past June, one Sioux Falls mother felt called to act in defense of abortion access. Michele Brace and Tiffany Campbell are working together to organize a Women’s Wave rally in downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday. It’s a part of a nationwide push for action by the Women’s March.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County inmate cited for mischief
SIBLEY—A 36-year-old Ocheyedan man already in the Osceola County Jail in Sibley faces another charge. Scott Allen Hanson was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he became upset and threw an iPod several times, breaking it, at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Button batteries pose danger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The number of children swallowing batteries has doubled over the past decade, according to the Journal of Pediatrics. And the batteries they are ingesting are more dangerous than ever. Increased hospital visits appear to mirror the increase in devices in our homes using button or disc batteries.
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
KELOLAND TV
Sam Clemens discusses his role with SFPD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As police Departments grow it’s common for the chief to shift some of the department’s communications to a public information officer. Sioux Falls has had a dedicated officer in this role for several decades. For the past 12 years, Sam Clemens has held that position.
KELOLAND TV
New developments in carjacking case involving FBI employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a kidnapping and carjacking case involving an FBI employee near Red Shirt, South Dakota. Charges have been dropped against one of the three people originally accused and now another person has been added to the case. In June, we...
KELOLAND TV
Giving back by grilling out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out. Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls. “We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.
KELOLAND TV
Dog, cat die in Wednesday fire, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire in one unit of an apartment complex was quickly put out Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said. Crews did stay on the scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots. The fire was reported at about 10:14 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct.5)...
dakotanewsnow.com
Biden: Three steps to correct marijuana charges and classification in system
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President Joe Biden released a statement saying jailing people for possessing marijuana is a “failed approach” at drug control, claiming the federal charges create barriers for people to be successful in life. Biden says marijuana is still classified as a Schedule...
KELOLAND TV
Unexpected & lifesaving kidney donation a home run
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman in Sioux Falls received one of the greatest lifesaving gifts she could have asked for after overcoming some big obstacles. Brandy Louwagie found out she had a type of chronic kidney disease when she was 18 years old, and her doctors thought she would need a transplant within two years.
KELOLAND TV
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
