3418 McColley Road, Milford, DE 19963 ~ Peace and solitude awaits you on this 1.6 acre property that's surrounded by farmland preservation. This chic farmhouse style home has beautifully exposed beams, stone fireplace, wrap around porch, large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space! Next to the kitchen you can enjoy a large living room with beautiful views looking out into the fields with so much natural light. Primary bedroom is spacious with large primary bath and walk in closets! Step outside this home to a oversized 2 car garage perfect for large vehicles! Enjoy walks on Slaughter Beach and kayaking, paddle boarding and more through the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge all within 4 miles to a public boat ramp that allows access to the Delaware Bay within 2 minutes drive from the home. Contact us today to schedule your private tour!

MILFORD, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO