Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County hosts emergency preparedness event for Delaware's visually impaired
The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired teamed up with BlindSight Delaware on the effort to help the visually impaired community prepare for emergencies. The event, held at the Route 9 Library in New Castle County, provided information and resources for the visually impaired community. And County Executive Matt Meyer notes the location was significant.
delawarepublic.org
Gas-powered lawn-care equipment could soon be banned in the City of Rehoboth Beach
The use of gas-powered lawn care equipment in Rehoboth Beach could soon be banned. The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee wants to wrap up plans for such a ban by the end of this year. Rehoboth Beach City Commissioner Ed Chrzanowski chairs that committee. “The Environment Committee and other residents in...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
WMDT.com
SeaGull Century sees 4,000 cyclists raise money for scholarships
SALISBURY, Md- This year’s SeaGull Century event featured over 4 thousand participants, which is 1 thousand more than last year’s event capped due to concerns over covid19. Salisbury University says that number is still far fewer than their peak attendance in 2019 of over 83 hundred riders. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Crime Stoppers kiosk installed at Cape May - Lewes Ferry
Travelers who take the Cape May - Lewes Ferry may be able to assist in solving a crime. Delaware Crime Stoppers and the Delaware River and Bay Authority recently unveiled a new informational kiosk at the Lewes terminal. The kiosk will display information about wanted fugitives, Amber Alerts, law enforcement recruitment and general program information about Crime Stoppers.
WMDT.com
SU students collect water donation through competition
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University students recently competed against each other in a very different style of competition, all for a good cause. Students competed to see who was able to donate the most bottles of water to help residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who are facing a water crisis after the city suffered severe flooding last month. We’re told the contest was able to raise over 70 cases of water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Food Bank Of Delaware Drive-Thru Food Pantries, What You Need To Know
The Food Bank of Delaware announced today the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantry. The first one is scheduled for Monday, October 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
WMDT.com
CAMP Rehoboth Dedicates Atruim to founders, honors legacy of organization
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE- CAMP Rehoboth Saturday celebrating a belated 30-year anniversary and honoring founding members Steve Elkins and Murray Archibald by naming the atrium outside the downtown Rehoboth location in their honor. “Camps is the heart of this community and this atrium embodies that its a space where we hold...
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~3418 MCCOLLEY RD~MILFORD
3418 McColley Road, Milford, DE 19963 ~ Peace and solitude awaits you on this 1.6 acre property that's surrounded by farmland preservation. This chic farmhouse style home has beautifully exposed beams, stone fireplace, wrap around porch, large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space! Next to the kitchen you can enjoy a large living room with beautiful views looking out into the fields with so much natural light. Primary bedroom is spacious with large primary bath and walk in closets! Step outside this home to a oversized 2 car garage perfect for large vehicles! Enjoy walks on Slaughter Beach and kayaking, paddle boarding and more through the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge all within 4 miles to a public boat ramp that allows access to the Delaware Bay within 2 minutes drive from the home. Contact us today to schedule your private tour!
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware beaches recovering from Ian
A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
WMDT.com
Police searching for wanted Milford man
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Milford man. Police say 47-year-old Robert Cannon has an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. He is approximately 5’9″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
Comments / 0