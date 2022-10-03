This month I’m catching up with some quick takes on restaurants I’ve recently visited. I do this while admitting that, like many critics and diners alike, I’ve become tired of looking at menus whose prices eat customers alive in exchange for an experience of lower quality. According to friends, I’ve been unbearably, annoyingly supportive of radically improving restaurant staffs’ salaries, benefits, and tips. No apologies, for that. I’ve also humbly without research repeated that the Mysterious Supply Chain continues to suffer from long-term COVID infection and inconvenient politics. Never mind that economist Paul Krugman estimated last year that blaming those boats sitting offshore with undeliverable wagyu, cat food, and wrinkle cream explain about 1 percent of our inflationary misery. The point is that no matter the causes and positive responses, frantic servers often present expensive, mediocre restaurant meals.

