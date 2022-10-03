Read full article on original website
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
This weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do in Atlanta. If you haven’t already planned to attend One Music Fest or a ghost tour, or if you’re looking for something new to do, Atlanta has plenty of other events to choose from. Here’s a list of some...
matadornetwork.com
Atlanta’s New Margaritaville Vacation Club Brings Beach Vibes To the Center of the City
Nothing feels like vacation quite like sipping a strawberry margarita in a warm breeze. The tropical vibes crank up a notch when steel drums start playing and a whiff of saltwater hits your nose. Then life becomes one big Jimmy Buffet song when you kick back in a deck chair, take one more sweet boozy sip, and gaze out at…the Atlanta skyline?
secretatlanta.co
Sample The Whiskies Of The World At The U.S.’ Largest Whiskey Tasting Event
Whisky lovers, get ready for an epic tasting experience on its way to Atlanta. Whiskeys of the World is the largest whiskey tasting event in the United States, featuring over two-hundred expressions of the most prestigious single malts, craft bourbons, and other unique whiskies from countries stretching the entire globe.
guitargirlmag.com
WIRE & WOOD MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES TALENT SCHEDULE
Alpharetta – Wire & Wood has announced the full entertainment schedule of national, regional, and local performers for the 2022 event to be held on Friday and Saturday, October 7 – 8, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. The popular free admission festival will host thirty-four (34) performances on six (6) outdoor stages plus an additional seventeen (17) Music Match showcase performances at participating Downtown area businesses.
creativeloafing.com
GRAZING: Jerk egg rolls, biscuits, beignets, and banh mi
This month I’m catching up with some quick takes on restaurants I’ve recently visited. I do this while admitting that, like many critics and diners alike, I’ve become tired of looking at menus whose prices eat customers alive in exchange for an experience of lower quality. According to friends, I’ve been unbearably, annoyingly supportive of radically improving restaurant staffs’ salaries, benefits, and tips. No apologies, for that. I’ve also humbly without research repeated that the Mysterious Supply Chain continues to suffer from long-term COVID infection and inconvenient politics. Never mind that economist Paul Krugman estimated last year that blaming those boats sitting offshore with undeliverable wagyu, cat food, and wrinkle cream explain about 1 percent of our inflationary misery. The point is that no matter the causes and positive responses, frantic servers often present expensive, mediocre restaurant meals.
The Fox Theatre Offers Impressive October Events Lineup
This month, the Fox Theatre has a lineup of engaging performances planned, including The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour, Patti LaBelle with special guest Stephanie Mills, Young the Giant: American Bollywood Tour and more. Real Talk Comedy Tour with Deray Davis, B Simone, Jess Hillarious, Darren Brand, Moneybag Mafia and more; “Chicago,” presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta; and a special premiere of “It Ain’t Over,” all make stops at the theatre in October. The historic Atlanta venue offers ghost tours for a limited time where attendees will experience scares around every corner. For an elevated experience, all-inclusive Marquee Club level seats are available for purchase for all Fox events. For Broadway in Atlanta titles, Marquee Club passes can be purchased as an event add-on. For more information on upcoming events, please visit foxtheatre.org/events.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Woodall restaurant wins Favorite Neighborhood Hangout award
The Woodall restaurant on Atlanta’s Westside has been named Favorite Neighborhood Hangout in the “Georgia on my Mind” People’s Choice Awards, a press release announced. The honor is a new category in the Georgia Restaurant Association Crystal of Excellence (GRACE) Awards. Parent company Sterling Hospitality also...
secretatlanta.co
10 Restaurants With The Best Chicken & Waffles In Atlanta
Chicken & Waffles has become an institutional part of brunch in the South, so much so that there are now restaurants entirely dedicated to the beloved breakfast dish. From innovative takes on the deliciously sweet combo to eateries serving it up traditional-style. Keep scrolling for some ATL brunch-spiration. Here are ten restaurants with the absolute best Chicken & Waffles in and around Atlanta.
New owners of Cowboy Chicken in McDonough look to expand in metro Atlanta
The new owners are scouting areas such as Sandy Springs and Smyrna to expand Cowboy Chicken.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Massive co-working space opens at Star Metals building
A Swiss company billed as the world’s largest provider of flexible workspaces has opened a 56,000 square foot center inside Star Metals Offices, a new 14-story tower at 1055 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. IWG’s concept, named Signature at Star Metals, features 800 workstations, 196 private offices and six...
FanBolt.Com
‘Black Adam’ Free Movie Screening in Atlanta, Georgia
New Line Cinema’s upcoming film Black Adam is opening in theaters on October 21, 2022. And to celebrate FanBolt is giving away tickets to an early exclusive movie screening!. The screening is taking place on Wednesday, October 19, in Atlanta, Georgia, and we have all the details for you below.
creativeloafing.com
Rose Library second annual Drag Show
Join the Rose Library at Emory University to celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month and our LGBTQ+ collections! Hosted by Lorelei, guests will include Reba Douglas from New Orleans, Lori Divine, Kellie Divine, Tatianna DeJour, Eileen Slightly, and Diego Wolf. Come at 5:30 pm to the Rose Library on the 10th floor for a special pre-event tour of the exhibit "Forbidden Loves and Secret Lusts: Selections from the Golden Age of Queer Pulp Fiction.”
AccessAtlanta
On the house! 10 places kids eat free around Atlanta
Calling all parents, grandparents and caregivers: want to enjoy dining out with the kiddos while sticking to a budget? We’ve got you covered with some great options around Atlanta that offer free kids’ meals. There is something for everyone; even the pickiest eaters can enjoy, including pizza, spaghetti,...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Event spaces join forces to address climate change
The local sports and entertainment industry is uniting in responding to the climate crisis. GOAL, which stands for Green Operations & Advanced Leadership, is an amalgamation of Oak View Group, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, Fenway Sports Group, and Jason F. McLennan; the entities are providing a “tactical roadmap, easy-to-use tracking tools, a library of resources, and access to like-minded operators, vendors, and sponsors all committed to operating more sustainably, more urgently,” a press release stated.
Pavlova bakery and coffee shop planned for Alpharetta
The bakery will specialize in pavlovas, a meringue-based dessert with a crisp crust and soft center that is named for Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova.
New changes coming to Delta loyalty program
ATLANTA — On Thursday, Delta announced that they will be making some changes to its Skymiles program. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of the biggest changes is the number of Medallion qualification dollars required to earn status. For the first time in seven...
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
atlantafi.com
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
'It'll make the sanest person go crazy' | Residents say they want compensation after months-long construction at their Buckhead complex
ATLANTA — It’s been a loud three weeks for residents of the Camden Phipps apartments in Buckhead. They tell 11Alive the buildings are undergoing renovations on the exterior that are disrupting them daily. Ashley Peterson's apartment windows have already been boarded up. "They’re here from nine to six...
Massive fire at popular sports bar, restaurant in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters were working to put out hot spots hours after a large fire broke out at Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar and restaurant in Buckhead on Monday. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McLain said firefighters saw the fire around 8:11 a.m. from their station just...
