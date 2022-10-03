Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
BC to give seniors send-off night versus Frenchtown
Butte Central’s seniors, with help from their underclassman football teammates, will be trying to put some positive punctuation on the end of their home schedule Friday night when they play host to Frenchtown in a Western A Conference game at Bob Green Field on the Montana Tech campus. The...
livelytimes.com
The Year of the Dog debuts in Montana
The independent feature film, The Year of the Dog, debuted Sept. 30 to an enthusiastic audience at Showboat Cinemas in Polson and will be screened at nine theaters across the state in October. The Montana-based producers of the film, in partnership with the Polson-based film distribution company, Nova Vento Entertainment,...
bitterrootstar.com
Two grizzly bears trapped and moved in the Bitterroot Valley this week
Wildlife officials trapped and moved two sub-adult grizzly bears this week from the northern Bitterroot Valley bottom to a remote spot in the nearby Sapphire Mountains. The pair had been spending time in the northern Bitterroot since early August when they first moved south from the Blackfoot Valley, across the Sapphire Mountains, and eventually into the area between Florence and Lolo.
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Grizzly bears captured near Lolo and relocated
State wildlife officials have captured and relocated a pair of grizzly bears that had been roaming near homes between Lolo and Florence.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
montanaliving.com
Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana
Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
bitterrootstar.com
Field of Screams MT terrifying fun
Quinn Kirkland and his wife, Sandy, did not set out to create one of Montana’s most popular Halloween season attractions. But when they first started their Corn Maze just south of Victor 23 years ago, it didn’t take long for visitors to suggest that haunting the maze would be a good fit. The Kirklands took the gamble, stayed open past dark, added a few scary elements including a ‘chainsaw guy,’ and, says Quinn, “It was a huge hit.” According to Kirkland, it didn’t hurt that it was a corn maze and could already be considered ‘eerie.’
Missoula County Public Schools issues bear reminder
Missoula County Public Schools is reminding parents and students to be aware of increased bear activity in the area.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Ticklish? Massive LIVE Body Painting Event in Downtown Missoula
October is here, and everyone has got their minds set on Halloween and pumpkin spice. I, for one, have already begun the process of deciding what I am going to dress up as this year. But, as most of us are thinking about dressing up, others are planning to undress.
Hamilton’s Downtown Halloween an Inflatable Wonderland!
The Hamilton Downtown Association has some spooktacular plans for residents of all ages this Halloween and you in the Bitterroot are in for a treat this season. The INFLATABLE Costume Race!. You are invited to not only watch but enter the INFLATABLE Costume Race! Yes, the air-filled ones you slide...
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
montanakaimin.com
Open-air preacher returns to campus, attracts crowd of students in opposition
The latest of a steady stream of open-air preachers to speak on the University of Montana campus drew a mostly-opposing crowd of about 150 people when he preached on the Oval on Oct. 3. He arrived sometime around 1 p.m. Keith Darrell, a self described campus preacher, advocated for God...
Woman Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase on Busy Missoula Roads
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a Chevrolet Avalanche heading Northbound on Highway 93 South was speeding and driving very dangerously. One person said that the vehicle almost struck another vehicle head-on driving in the opposite direction on the highway.
Man sought after walking away from Missoula Pre-Release Center
Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Johnathan Linerud who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Wednesday morning.
Missoula City Council appoints Sierra Farmer for open Ward 2 seat
The Missoula City Council debated and then selected an applicant to fill a vacant seat representing Ward 2 on Monday night.
