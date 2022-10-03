ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll – Oct. 3

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PkOrB_0iKZjW1f00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 3, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

  1. S.F. Washington (8) 8-1 64 1
  2. O’Gorman (6)11-3 61 2
  3. Harrisburg 12-2 43 3
  4. S.F. Jefferson7-3 24 5
  5. S.F. Lincoln 11-4 17 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (12-5) 1

CLASS A

  1. S.F. Christian (14) 15-4 70 1
  2. Dakota Valley 13-5 55 2
  3. Wagner 18-2 37 3
  4. Canton 14-1 23 4
  5. Platte-Geddes 15-4 11 5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (20-5) 7

Elkton-Lake Benton (17-2) 5

Miller (19-2) 2

CLASS B

  1. Warner (14) 25-2 70 1
  2. Chester Area 16-5 51 2
  3. Burke 22-3 37 4
  4. Northwestern 14-8 33 3
  5. Wolsey-Wessington 16-3 18 5
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

5th Down: South Dakota State football | Journal five

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Welcome to the 5th journal of 5th Down. In an attempt to take a deeper dive into who these young men are as people, each week three members of the Jackrabbit football program will be featured here within this article. Angel Johnson | RS Freshman Running Back | Irene, SD (Viborg-Hurley […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Tuesday night scoreboard – October 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Scores from around the local area can be viewed below: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL No. 1 Wayne State 3 Augustana 1 No. 8 Southwest Minnesota State 3 Sioux Falls 1 PREP VOLLEYBALL Arlington def. Deuel, 25-6, 25-14, 25-13 Britton-Hecla def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 Deubrook def. Milbank, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 Elk Point-Jefferson […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
City
Huron, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Highschoolsports#The South Dakota Media#S F#Wagner#Platte Geddes#Warner#Burke#Wolsey Wessington#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND

Christensen, Harrisburg claim Class AA State Titles

MITCHELL,S.D. (KELO) – The Harrisburg Tigers have claimed the 2022 Class AA Boys Golf State Team title, while Harrisburg freshman Riley Christensen took home the individual title. Full results can be seen below: TEAM RESULTS 1 Harrisburg +11 286 301 587 2 Pierre T.F. Riggs +19 294 301 595 3 Watertown +20 309 287 596 […]
HARRISBURG, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Vermillion in control at Class A State golf Tournament

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – After day one of the Class A boys state golf tournament in Aberdeen, the Vermillion Tanagers own a 16 stroke lead over second place Aberdeen Roncalli. The full team and individual leaderboards from day one can be viewed below: TEAM RESULTS 1. Vermillion +16 304 2. Aberdeen Roncalli +32 320 3. […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Soybean Association gives $125,000 against slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of dollars are pouring into campaign organizations regarding a Sioux Falls ballot measure to ban future slaughterhouses from opening in city limits. The latest campaign finance reports for the municipal ballot committees were released by the city clerk Wednesday evening. The newest committee,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

From Cameroon to Brookings, SDSU’s Randy Keumogne

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – For some young athletes, playing high level college football is a dream, but for SDSU’s Randy Keumogne, it’s been the journey of a life time. “Every TV show and every thing we watched on TV was literally about America so it was cool to finally realize I’m actually going there,” SDSU […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USF D-line shines in statement win over Augie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls did battle this past Saturday looking to secure the Key to the city. “It’s Division II football at its finest. It’s two traditionally strong programs, it’s two good fan bases, it’s not a far road trip for either group, right? So, it’s […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy