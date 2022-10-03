GC Fair attendance down from 2021, up from 2019

MOSES LAKE — Attendance at the 2022 Grant County Fair was lower than 2021, but higher than 2019.

Fairgrounds Manager Jim McKiernan estimated about 68,000 people came through the gate over the 2022 fair’s five-day run. That was about 16% lower than the 2021 fair, but higher than 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.

“Overall, the (2022) fair went very well,” McKiernan said.

The annual stock sale, where 4-H and Future Farmers of America participants sell the animals they raised for competition, may have set a record. McKiernan said the sale generated about $876,000 for the participants.

Sue Tebow, a member of the Moses Lake Roundup committee, said Monday the three days of rodeo and two days of demolition derby drew about 23,000 people. McKiernan said in a Sept. 27 meeting with Grant County Commissioners that the demolition derby drew more people than 2020, in his estimation.

The 2021 fair occurred after a lot of the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, at least temporarily, and benefited from temperatures in the 80s.

“We had such a huge crowd last year,” McKiernan said.

The 2022 fair wasn’t as lucky when it came to weather, with daytime temperatures near or more than 100 degrees. McKiernan said that affected attendance.

“Our daytime crowds were significantly lower, we could tell,” he said.

An estimate for overall revenue isn’t available yet because fairgrounds staff was still processing credit card purchases. More people used prepaid cards and credit cards than ever before, McKiernan said.

In the Sept. 27 meeting McKiernan said revenue from the Davis Shows carnival was down from 2020. In a later interview he said the carnival generated about $140,000 in revenue for the fairgrounds, compared to about $200,000 in 2021. Carnival owners raised their prices for 2022, and McKiernan said in the commission meeting that he thought the price increase might offset a smaller crowd, but it didn’t.

“People didn’t have as much spending power,” he said.

Carnival customers spent their money on rides, rather than other things, he said.

The fair had good attendance during the evenings, helped by live music four of the five nights. The musical lineup included the well-known country band Lonestar, the tribute band The Selena Experience and country artist Kameron Marlowe. McKiernan said fair officials are considering some changes to the entertainment schedule for 2023, including possibly fewer performers walking the grounds during the day.

While the fair attracted a good crowd, its expenses were up. Fair organizers spent about twice as much on security in 2022 as they did in 2021, he said.

The fairgrounds is open year-round for conferences, dinners, events, weddings and social gatherings. Commissioner Danny Stone asked how many events were projected for 2022, and McKiernan said the venue is being used for about 110 events throughout the year. Events still to come include Flannel Fest, a tribute to the 1990s grunge scene, scheduled for this weekend. The Moravida festival will be Oct. 29; it celebrates the “Day of the Dead,” a traditional festival in Latin American countries.

McKiernan said year to date revenue is close to budget projections, but expenses are higher than projections.

Fairgrounds officials are already working on plans for next year, for the fair and the fairgrounds as a whole. Construction is underway on a bathroom and storage area that will connect the commercial and agriculture buildings. In answer to a question from Stone at the Sept. 27 meeting, McKiernan said the concrete has been poured for the floor and the plumbing is in the beginning stages of installation.

