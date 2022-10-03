Read full article on original website
George Floyd killing: Judge pans 'delirium' defense at ex-cops' state trial
The judge overseeing the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death expressed skepticism Thursday about the concept of “excited delirium” at a hearing Thursday. It’s a controversial concept that is widely taught to first responders, including police officers. They’re instructed that people...
Former Hennepin County commissioner Mike Opat arrested for DWI
A former Hennepin County commissioner was arrested Wednesday evening for suspected DWI. Mike Opat, 61, was being held Thursday morning in Hennepin County Jail on three probable cause charges, two for DWI, and one for refusing a breath test. He was arrested by Dayton Police Department at around 9:40 p.m.
Man charged in 3 shootings, 1 fatal, near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in three separate shootings, one of which was fatal.The fatal shooting occurred Sept. 22 near East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue, at about 9:30 a.m. Police arrived to find a concerned citizen attempting to perform chest compressions on the victim, but he died on the scene. Investigators said he had been shot in the back.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed the person who shot the victim, who was later identified as 24-year-old Michael Green of St. Paul.An employee at the store told police that...
Motorist Charged With Killing 8-Year-Old Minnesota Girl
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - Felony charges and been filed against a man who recently struck and killed a young girl while driving through a residential neighborhood near Mystic Lake Casino. 47-year-old Joseph Jacobson of Shakopee is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death...
Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment; two arrested for obstruction
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after city crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning. In a statement to KARE 11, a spokesperson for the city said the encampment, located at 205...
Fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat charged with DWI after traffic stop in Dayton
DAYTON, Minn. -- Former longtime Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat faces DWI charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night.According to Hennepin County court documents, the 61-year-old from Robbinsdale faces third- and fourth-degree DWI charges, both misdemeanors. The third-degree charge notes that he allegedly refused to submit to a breath test. Opat was pulled over shortly before 10 p.m. in Dayton, Minnesota after a police officer observed him fail to make a full and complete stop at a stop sign. The complaint says the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Opat, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, and...
ACLU-MN wins $70K, reforms on behalf of woman charged after recording police
(ABC 6 News) – A woman who faced criminal charges after recording Robbinsdale police while they held two Black men at gunpoint will get $70,000 in a lawsuit settlement, according to the ACLU-MN. The settlement was reached by ACLU-MN on behalf of Amy Koopman. In 2018, Koopman — who...
Convicted 169 Shooter Sentenced to Life in Prison
(KNSI) — A Chicago man found guilty of murder in a road rage-related shooting last summer will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jamal Smith was accused of shooting and killing Jay Boughton as the two drove on Highway 169 in Plymouth on July 6th, 2021. The 34-year-old Smith was charged with first and second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted on all three counts in July of 2022.
Multiple people charged over protests after fatal Menards forklift incident
At least 11 people are charged with various crimes in protests responding to a metro area Menards employee's death. Protests erupted in the wake of 19-year-old James Stanback's fatal forklift accident while working on July 22, 2021. Charges state during the protests that spanned about a week, an employee of Menards was allegedly assaulted by two men.
Jamal Smith sentenced to life in prison in Plymouth road rage murder of Jay Boughton
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Jamal Smith has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting youth baseball coach Jay Boughton on Highway 169 in Plymouth in July 2021. After a fit of road rage on the highway, Smith, who was in a vehicle with friends, fatally shot Boughton as he drove home with his son after a baseball game. Smith was convicted in July of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in Boughton's death.
Charges: Minneapolis shooter photographed 'lifeless' body before fleeing
Prosecutors in Hennepin County allege a 28-year-old gang member helped a gunman escape after a fatal shooting outside a Minneapolis bar in late July. Cleveland C. Longmire, of Brooklyn Center, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree riot resulting in death and aiding an offender in connection with the July 28 shooting that killed 28-year-old Chante L. Williams and injured two others.
Mantako man allegedly beat woman for wearing American flag shirt
A warrant has been issued for a man accused of severely beating a woman for wearing an American flag shirt. Paul Peter Jal, age 23, reportedly of Mankato, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 3rd-degree assault – substantial bodily harm, and threats of violence.
Charges: Militia supporter in Anoka, Minn. arrested for machine gun, drugs
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Anoka, Minnesota man, who prosecutors say has shown support for an anti-government militia group, was arrested after federal authorities say they found weapons, including a machine gun and a grenade launcher, along with drugs at his home. Fifty-year-old Darrian Nguyen is charged with illegal...
State board suspends Hennepin County sheriff’s peace officer license
The Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board is suspending Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson’s peace officer license for 30 days, in response to his DWI crash last year. Hutchinson crashed his county-issued SUV last December on Interstate 94 south of Alexandria, shortly after leaving an annual sheriff’s conference....
Anoka man arrested in FBI sting, charged with possessing machine gun and meth
ANOKA, Minn. - A 50-year-old Anoka man faces federal charges for allegedly illegally possessing a machine gun and meth. Darrian Mitchell Nguyen was arrested on Tuesday in an FBI sting operation. He is charged with one count of possessing with intent to distribute meth, possessing a machine gun, and possessing an unregistered fully automatic rifle.Court documents say that the FBI received a tip from a confidential source, who said that Nguyen possessed explosive devices, firearms, and methamphetamine, and had shown interest in joining an anti-government group. The source said Nguyen kept these weapons in "secret" rooms built within his house.The source said...
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
Residents who sued Minneapolis over police staffing drop lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of Minneapolis residents who sued the city over police staffing issues in 2020 have agreed to dismiss their lawsuit, citing satisfaction with steps the city has taken so far to address the issue. The residents brought the lawsuit in the fall of 2020, as...
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
Eight North Minneapolis residents agree to end police staffing lawsuit against the city
Sondra Samuels is one of eight residents that has been engaged in a legal battle to push Minneapolis to staff more officers. She tells WCCO that the mayor’s proposed budget ends the reason for the suit but they’ll watch the city council’s actions.
Man dies after being shot during argument in Minneapolis
Police in Minneapolis are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday near Victory Memorial Park. The Minneapolis Police Department said a man shot during an apparent argument with another man later died the hospital, marking the city's 70th homicide of the year. Police said both neighbors and officers attempted life-saving measures while...
