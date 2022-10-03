Charleston YWCA plans event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This time of year we celebrate Hispanic heritage. So over the next few weeks we’ll be sharing related stories from our community.

The Charleston YWCA is working internally to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and they are also hosting a fun event for the community.

“We want to make sure that we are empowering women and eliminating racism by learning all of the cultures and making sure that everyone feels like they belong,” said Shante Ellis, Racial Equity Inclusion Director at the Charleston YWCA. Some of the enrichment ideas this month include activities for their team.

“We are encouraging our senior staff to learn Spanish and we are having a culture day with our senior staff to learn the style of dance Merengue and also a little bit of history about the dance,” Ellis said.

Wednesday October 12 students in Kawawha County will be out of school. So the YWCA is branching out to the public by hosting a Hispanic Culture Day at Main Branch of the Kanawha County Public Library. They’ll be showing a movie and getting people involved.

“There’ll be lots of singing and dancing and we’ll also have snacks for the children,” Ellis said. “We also encourage them to get library books and join the library by getting a library card as well.”

The library will have a display of books dedicated to Hispanic Heritage. Organizers with the YWCA Charleston Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion say the collaboration with the library is just one way they can help students learn lessons that could help them now and throughout life.

“One day children will grow up and they will have to learn cultures other than their own. It is important to learn culture in a global aspect and in society in our communities,” Ellis said.

If you are planning to go to that event at the library, organizers say it will help them prepare if you pre-register. You can do that by emailing REICenter@ywcacharleston.org or calling 304-340-3594 ext. 802.

