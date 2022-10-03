ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer released, mysterious hero revealed

By Christine Samra
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6ptp_0iKZid9F00

( KTLA ) – Marvel studios dropped the latest trailer for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther” early Monday morning.

The over two-minute-long teaser shows the citizens of Wakanda mourning the death of King T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman honored as hometown hero in native South Carolina

The opening scene shows Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, holding the famous Black Panther helmet as others are dressed in white, honoring their late King.

The audience is then introduced to Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his underwater kingdom. “They call him K’uk’ulkan. The feather serpent god,” explained M’Baku, played by Winston Duke. “Killing him will risk eternal war.”

Toward the end of the action-packed trailer, a woman appears donning the Black Panther uniform with additional features. It’s a mystery as to who the female wearing the new catsuit is.

The trailer has racked up over 1.7 million views and counting on Marvel’s YouTube channel.

Marvel debuted the film’s first trailer back in July during San Diego Comic-Con.

Disney honors Chadwick Boseman’s birthday with special ‘Black Panther’ opening

“Wakanda Forever” is the first “Black Panther” film without Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer.

The film hits theaters on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
2 dozen counties added to drought emergency list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two dozen counties have been added to the Kansas drought emergency list. And other counties that were just in a drought watch have been added to the drought warning list. The first map shows the emergency, warnings and watches from June. The second map is updated with the changes. […]
