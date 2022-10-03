ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, OH

Richmond Heights city council mandates cameras at apartment complexes

By Tracy Carloss
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jvsvm_0iKZiHvN00

Richmond Heights City Council passed new legislation that gives police another tool to crack down on crime. City Council members passed a law mandating video surveillance systems at all apartment complexes in the city.

“It’s really a game changer,” said Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel.

The legislation mandates surveillance cameras at exterior entrances and exits.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Bonita Jordan, who lives at an apartment complex, as does her elderly mother. She cares for her mom and her safety is a priority.

“You can imagine — 94 years old and she’s in an apartment like this, and she hears a noise, and then she’s watching television and sees the crime on television,” said Jordan.

Wetzel said some apartment complexes have gone even further, installing cameras in hallways. Apartment management also gave police instant access to the cameras on monitors at the police department.

Wetzel said the cameras are already making a difference.

“It’s a two-pronged approach — solving crimes and preventing crimes, and then also it’s so important to us to provide them that sense of security and we believe these cameras are going to do that, “ said Wetzel.

One apartment manager who did not want to be interviewed said the cameras are a win-win.

Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas explained that this is another layer of protection for residents.

“In Richmond Heights, we have a total of 1,875 apartments, and when you look at that, that’s almost 34% of our housing, and so yes, we would like to set the stage and precedence this is a crime prevention,” said Thomas.

There are four apartment complexes in Richmond Heights, three already have the cameras up and running. The other complex is expected to have its cameras operational this week.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Richmond Heights, OH
Richmond Heights, OH
Government
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Thomas
Cleveland.com

Motorcyclist flees; officers stop burglary in progress at fairgrounds: Berea Police Blotter

The driver of a bright orange motorcycle led police on a high-speed chase at about 4 p.m. Sept. 29. Police saw the orange motorcycle -- believed to be a Suzuki GSX-R750 -- and a bright green Yamaha motorcycle heading north on North Rocky River Drive. Both motorcycles had license plates, but the plate on the orange motorcycle was folded backward, making it impossible to read.
BEREA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Surveillance Cameras#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Richmond Heights Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
cleveland19.com

Suspect steals iPhone 13 from T-Mobile store, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing an iPhone 13 from a T-Mobile store is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened on Sept. 9 at 17510 Lorain Ave., said police. The suspect then ran westbound on Lorain Avenue towards...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

51K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy