Richmond Heights city council mandates cameras at apartment complexes

Richmond Heights City Council passed new legislation that gives police another tool to crack down on crime. City Council members passed a law mandating video surveillance systems at all apartment complexes in the city.

“It’s really a game changer,” said Richmond Heights Police Chief Tom Wetzel.

The legislation mandates surveillance cameras at exterior entrances and exits.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Bonita Jordan, who lives at an apartment complex, as does her elderly mother. She cares for her mom and her safety is a priority.

“You can imagine — 94 years old and she’s in an apartment like this, and she hears a noise, and then she’s watching television and sees the crime on television,” said Jordan.

Wetzel said some apartment complexes have gone even further, installing cameras in hallways. Apartment management also gave police instant access to the cameras on monitors at the police department.

Wetzel said the cameras are already making a difference.

“It’s a two-pronged approach — solving crimes and preventing crimes, and then also it’s so important to us to provide them that sense of security and we believe these cameras are going to do that, “ said Wetzel.

One apartment manager who did not want to be interviewed said the cameras are a win-win.

Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas explained that this is another layer of protection for residents.

“In Richmond Heights, we have a total of 1,875 apartments, and when you look at that, that’s almost 34% of our housing, and so yes, we would like to set the stage and precedence this is a crime prevention,” said Thomas.

There are four apartment complexes in Richmond Heights, three already have the cameras up and running. The other complex is expected to have its cameras operational this week.

