Jefferson City, MO

St. Louis man sentenced after guilty plea in Jefferson City business burglaries

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A judge sentenced a St. Louis man Friday to a 120-day corrections program last week after he was accused of breaking into several Jefferson City businesses in April.

Myron L. Blount was ordered to serve a 120-day shock incarceration sentence, according to online court records. The Department of Corrections will then create a report and Blount could be sentenced to more time -- up to seven years in prison.

Blount pleaded guilty last week to seven felonies -- five counts of burglary and two counts of stealing. He was accused of breaking into several Jefferson City businesses over the course of two April mornings, including iHop, where a former worker gave him the safe combination, according to a probable cause statement.

He was also accused of breaking into Sonic, Family Pawn and Dollar General.

Investigators said Blount stole cash, tobacco products, money bags and four laptops from the businesses.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

