Cristiano Ronaldo wants transfer from Man Utd in January and Ten Hag ‘will not stand in his way’ after benching legend

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO reportedly wants to leave Manchester United in January and Erik ten Hag “will not stand in his way”.

The Portuguese legend was left on the bench for Sunday’s dismal 6-3 thrashing at Manchester City - something the boss says he did “out of respect for his big career”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVgDK_0iKZiEHC00
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Man Utd in January Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FiDU_0iKZiEHC00
Boss Erik ten Hag will allegedly not stand in his way once the window opens Credit: Rex

Ronaldo looked a frustrated figure as he watched from the dug-out and The Telegraph now claims that he is “hoping to get a move in January” after his failed attempt to leave over the summer.

Ten Hag wanted to keep the 37-year-old Portuguese forward at Old Trafford upon his arrival.

However, this report now states that he is “open to letting” him go if an acceptable offer comes in.

The veteran has been largely consigned to the substitutes bench this season following his controversial summer.

After failing to secure his exit, Ronaldo returned late to pre-season training.

That led to him being benched for the opening day defeat to Brighton.

He was back in the starting XI the following week, but he and his team-mates were left humiliated as they were thrashed 4-0 at Brentford.

Ronaldo was then pushed back to the bench, and that coincided with United going on a four-game winning run in the top-flight.

He did, however, get another opportunity in the Europa League but he drew a blank as the Red Devils were beaten at home by Real Sociedad.

But a week later the superstar was celebrating as he finally got off the mark for the season by scoring a penalty in the 2-0 win at Sheriff in the same competition on September 15 - which was his last outing for the club.

Now his chances of getting more regular action appear to be even more slim after Anthony Martial, who came on instead of him, returned from injury to score twice against City.

