Presidential Election

Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Then-President Donald Trump walks with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as they leave the White House on October 9, 2018. LIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman.

Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start of his political rise, shared her thoughts on the former president's 2024 ambitions during an interview with "The View" on Monday.

"There's a couple of people whose names have been mentioned. The one that actually gets mentioned the most by people close to him is Tim Scott from South Carolina, the senator, and then Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who's possibly the next governor of Arkansas," Haberman said when asked who she thinks Trump might pick as his vice presidential nominee if he runs.

Haberman's comments come ahead of the Tuesday release of her new book, "Confidence Man," which chronicles Trump's life in New York, his four years in the White House and his post-presidency. Haberman interviewed the former president three times for the book.

Since leaving office, Trump has repeatedly teased at running for president again. Haberman on Sunday told CBS News that she thinks it's likely Trump will launch a 2024 bid, but may not see his campaign all the way through.

"I think that he needs the protections that running for president, he thinks, would afford him in combating investigations that he calls a 'witch hunt,'" she said. "And it is the way that he fundraises and makes money. So much of his identity now is about being a politician. So I expect that he will run. That doesn't mean that even if he declares a candidacy that he will stay in the whole time."

Sanders served as Trump's second press secretary from 2017 to 2019. Before that, she had been an advisor on Trump's 2016 campaign. She's now the Republican nominee for governor in Arkansas, the office that her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007.

Scott, a Trump ally and the only Black Republican in the Senate, appeared open to the idea of being Trump's running mate when asked earlier this year.

"I think everybody wants to be on President Trump's bandwagon, without any question," he told Fox News in February. "One of the things I've said to the president is he gets to decide the future of our party and our country because he is still the loudest voice."

Comments / 827

Timthefly17 72
3d ago

Trump is not fit to run a doghouse. Anyone willing to put their name and face next to Trump needs a psychiatrist!

Reply(152)
209
Ktye
3d ago

Either one of these running mates will definitely insure Trump doesn't have a chance. They both lie as well as Trump does, especially Huckabee.

Reply(42)
79
FlyingJackolade
3d ago

Everyone with Trump is a lying yes person to Trump. In the end Pence put country before Trump but fell short by a long shot to hold Trump accountable for his unethical corrupt and criminal actions

Reply
69
Business Insider

'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide, calls Trump's remarks against Elaine Chao 'despicable': 'He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point'

Alyssa Farah Griffin called out Trump's comments against Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao. "He's not even trying to hide the racism at this point," Farah Griffin said in a tweet on Saturday. Trump publicly attacked the Senate Minority leader and insulted his former cabinet official in a post on Truth...
POTUS
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton, who was investigated for using a private email server, says Trump should be held accountable as DOJ looks into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Hillary Clinton said on CNN Sunday that Trump should be investigated and tried like a regular citizen. "If there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued," Clinton said. Clinton on Wednesday said that she also didn't want to pre-judge the Mar-a-Lago investigation. As the investigation into classified documents found at...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump said he wouldn't pick Pence as his VP again because he 'committed political suicide' by refusing to reject electoral college votes for Biden: book

Donald Trump said he wouldn't pick Mike Pence to be his VP again, according to an upcoming book. Trump said Pence "committed political suicide" when he refused to intervene in the election certification process. Pence has previously stated that the vice president has no authority to overrule the results under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
