ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man arrested, accused of arson in fires at Grant Hill house, apartment building

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 52-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with fires that damaged a house and an apartment building on an abandoned property in Grant Hill in recent days .

The man was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of arson, according to jail records.

He is accused in a small exterior fire and separate interior fire that damaged a front house on the property on K Street near 38th Street last Wednesday. The fires — which "started close in time to each other" — caused $3,000 in damage combined, said San Diego police Sgt. Rick Pechin of the Metro Arson Strike Team.

The man also is suspected in a fire that damaged a two-story apartment building behind the front house around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. The fire started in an upstairs unit and caused an estimated $120,000 in damage, Pechin said.

A day earlier, and three days after the small interior and exterior fires, another fire engulfed and gutted the front house around 4 a.m. Saturday. The damage was estimated at $350,000.

The suspect was not arrested in Saturday's fire. Pechin said investigators lacked the necessary grounds — probable cause — to make an arrest in that case and added that the investigation was ongoing.

He said the suspect has been seen at the property "many times," but it was unknown if he was a squatter. Pechin previously said squatters were known to frequent the property.

Pechin said evidence led to the suspect's arrest, but declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

He said investigators were looking for a possible witness who was seen with the suspect Sunday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department

Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in Residential Mira Mesa Neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting along Deering Street north of Westmore Road just before 9:30 a.m. The neighborhood is a block north of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

Family members say an 18-year-old shot outside of his home in Mira Mesa on Wednesday was hard-working college student who cut hair on the side. Brian Mendoza was cutting hair in his garage on Deering Street just before 9:30 when he was shot. Officers found him laying in the street with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Hill
mynewsla.com

Two People Shot in Mar Vista Area; Suspect Sought

Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed the victims to a hospital....
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Apartment Building#Squatters#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Coast News

Robbery reported at Encinitas gas station

ENCINITAS — The Sheriff’s Department today responded to a robbery that happened at a Chevron gas station and convenience store in the community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea. According to the Sheriff Department Watch Commander’s office, the incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at the Chevron, 805 Birmingham Drive. A male suspect entered the store brandishing a pocket knife, demanding money and cigarettes.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

‘You Have a Debt to Pay': Woman Sentenced to 3 Years for Fleeing Deadly Vista DUI Crash

A woman was sentenced to three years in a California prison for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a North County San Diego highway last November. Courtney Dyar, 32, was killed while walking on the shoulder of westbound State Route 78 at Emerald Drive at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021. It’s unknown why she was on foot on the freeway.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
96K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy