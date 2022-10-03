ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Arizona @ Work bringing together over 50 employers for Job Fair

By Adam Klepp
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1I27_0iKZhwi100

The fair will be on October 5 at the Four Points Sheraton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Don’t miss your opportunity to find that great new job as on Wednesday Arizona @ Work is hosting their annual job fair at the Four Points Sheraton in Yuma.

Employers like Yuma County, Allo Communications and the Yuma Police Department are just some of the many organizations who will be at Wednesday's job fair looking for employees.

Nidia Herrera says even as some pandemic benefits have gone away, there is still a local labor shortage.

“We’re seeing a growth in the number of job seekers, but still a number of vacancies, so still a shortage on the employer side,” Herrera said.

But as the local economy picks up as the year ends with winter visitors and ag season, Patrick Goetz said employers need workers now.

“A lot of the retailers especially are starting to fleet up as we head into the holidays and the new year,” Goetz said.

Herrera stated this year will also feature a special opportunity for veterans starting at 10 a.m.

“The first hour is only for veterans, and their spouses, and those transitioning out of the service,” Herrera said.

Goetz said to come prepared in order to have the best chance of getting hired.

“Dress for success, bring a resume as employers are ready to interview right on the spot," Goetz said.

More information on the event and the employers attending can be found at Arizona @ Work's website.

The post Arizona @ Work bringing together over 50 employers for Job Fair appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 1

Maria Lupita Urias
3d ago

So sad that in many places they're requiring the Covid vaccine to work. I had to decline one fro Cocopah Tribe. We just lost my sister due to the Covid vaccine.

Reply
2
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

Free Document Shred-a-Thon Community Event This Weekend in Yuma

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the City of Yuma are hosting a free Shred-a-Thon community event this Saturday, October 8th, in Yuma. There is no need to leave your car! The public can stay in their vehicle and is asked to place documents requiring shredding in the trunk of their car prior to arriving.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Yuma County, AZ
City
Yuma, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Economy#The Employer#Allo Communications#Arizona Work
KYMA News 11

YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA

- Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) student ambassadors went to Washington for the annual SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute from Sept. 17-21. The post YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

The Yuma Fire Department takes steps to prevent firefighter cancer

A milestone was recently reached in the Yuma Fire Department’s fight against cancer. The installation of lockers at all six neighborhood fire stations, in an area separate from other areas of the station allows fire gear to be isolated from possible contaminants. “Having smoke on your gear and in the soot and ashes, after fires The post The Yuma Fire Department takes steps to prevent firefighter cancer appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma City Announces its First Effort Toward ‘Inclusive’ Play Spaces

The City of Yuma announced it will begin incorporating inclusive play areas at some current and future playgrounds. With public involvement, inclusive play equipment could arrive soon. While the City currently has features in several parks that are “accessible” to users with disabilities, an “inclusive” play space provides an environment...
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
kyma.com

NBC 11 Weather: The last of triple digit temps?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Storm chances will continue over the higher terrain through early. next week as a weak upper low takes shape and becomes centered over the northern Gulf of California. Some of those days, the lower deserts will also have storm chances. At this time, the most likely days will be Thursday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain near average over south-central Arizona and most of southwest Arizona a few degrees above west of there, before a modest cooling trend Friday and Saturday.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County

More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

More storm potential with cooler days to come

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Finally taking a break from the triple-digits however, still remaining warmer than normal across the Desert Southwest before a cooling trend starts to kick in. Get ready for a warm and humid Thursday as more moisture returns within the area tomorrow. Our dew points will...
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. 4:46 a.m.: A man became aggressive with a woman in Holtville and punched her in the face and stomach, then continued going into other residents’ rooms of the home and being aggressive toward them. (The entry was not clear the location of the incident.)
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Desert Shores Trailer Park Faces Potential Electricity Shutoff

DESERT SHORES — Discussions are planned between Imperial County and Imperial Irrigation District officials to attempt to stave off a potential electricity shutoff at the beleaguered Desert Shores Trailer Park. The park’s owner has fallen behind on electrical utility payments after dozens of residents stopped paying rent for spaces...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Meth seized at the Wellton station

According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
WELLTON, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy