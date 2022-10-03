The fair will be on October 5 at the Four Points Sheraton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Don’t miss your opportunity to find that great new job as on Wednesday Arizona @ Work is hosting their annual job fair at the Four Points Sheraton in Yuma.

Employers like Yuma County, Allo Communications and the Yuma Police Department are just some of the many organizations who will be at Wednesday's job fair looking for employees.

Nidia Herrera says even as some pandemic benefits have gone away, there is still a local labor shortage.

“We’re seeing a growth in the number of job seekers, but still a number of vacancies, so still a shortage on the employer side,” Herrera said.

But as the local economy picks up as the year ends with winter visitors and ag season, Patrick Goetz said employers need workers now.

“A lot of the retailers especially are starting to fleet up as we head into the holidays and the new year,” Goetz said.

Herrera stated this year will also feature a special opportunity for veterans starting at 10 a.m.

“The first hour is only for veterans, and their spouses, and those transitioning out of the service,” Herrera said.

Goetz said to come prepared in order to have the best chance of getting hired.

“Dress for success, bring a resume as employers are ready to interview right on the spot," Goetz said.

More information on the event and the employers attending can be found at Arizona @ Work's website.

The post Arizona @ Work bringing together over 50 employers for Job Fair appeared first on KYMA .