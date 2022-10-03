Talladega Superspeedway Shares The Wild Items Left Behind In The Infield After Sunday’s Race

Talladega Superspeedway is truly a one-of-a-kind place.

Known for its rowdy infield parties, competitive races and total Earnhardt domination for many years, just yesterday, we saw the Cup Series playoffs continue with the YellaWood 500 in Alabama, as Chase Elliot took home the checkered flag.

With his fifth win of the year, the Georgia native secured himself a spot in Round 8 of the playoffs, which will mark his sixth appearance in that playoff round.

Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top 5 finishes yesterday, and Chase’s win is also the first by a playoff driver in this year’s playoffs.

And while the races at Talladega are always entertaining, every Monday after the race, their social media people take to Twitter to show off everything that got left behind in the infield that, as aforementioned, has a reputation for getting pretty damn insane during race events… which can often be just as much fun as the race itself.

It’s become a sort of tradition, and most of the items they share will leave you with much to be desired in terms of wanting to know they story behind it.

It’s also become a favorite ‘Dega tradition of the great Dale Jr.:

I honestly wonder “how” and “why” when I see most of the items, but at the same time, it’s Talladega, so anything pretty much goes. And I’m sure there’s probably a lot more where all of this came from that wasn’t exactly family friendly for Twitter…

Here’s some of the stuff that got left behind this year:

This might be my worst nightmare, though. I’m praying that no one was actually in here when this porta potty tipped over…

But it sounds like, for the most part, everybody is pretty good about picking up their things before they leave the track after a long weekend of racing.

I just hope the good people of Alabama don’t get too tidy, because this is just too much fun to look through every year:

And in case you missed the race, here are the extended highlights from the YellaWood 500 yesterday: