Exeter, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth football pulls away from Central Catholic with big second half

ALLENTOWN - Nazareth used a big second half to pull away for a 42-14 victory over Central Catholic on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Mason Kuehner was exceptional for Nazareth with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Running back Caiden Shaffer scored both touchdowns for the Vikings. Nazareth...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Bella

NAZARETH, Pa. - "Tell me what you love about horses," said Christina Coxe to 13-year-old Bella. "For me, when I was angry or sad or depressed, I would go down to the horses. I would pet them, make me feel better a lot of the time," the girl said. For...
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nonprofit to buy recently-closed Phillipsburg restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main." The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month. Norwescap plans to renovate the building. It will...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire in Mahanoy City affected multiple row homes

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schuylkill County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Spring police seek ID of burglar in jewelry theft

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Spring Township police are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglar. The burglary happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Gold Court. The burglar's picture was captured as he was entering the residence. Upon the victim's return that evening, she...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT to open new center in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is making moves to address problems at its driver license center in Berks County. State Sen. Judy Schwank is sharing a letter from PennDOT about a new location for the center that is expected to shorten wait times. PennDOT says it plans to open a...
EXETER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Body found in Pocono Creek

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after Warren County house fire

POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a fire in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, off of S. Main Street, near the border of Phillipsburg. Pohatcong Township police said the victim was an adult female....
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

New Sheetz in Allentown celebrates opening

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sheetz fans in Lehigh County had a reason to celebrate Thursday. A grand opening bash was held at the new Sheetz in the 900 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township. The store gave out prizes and treated customers to free self-serve coffee and soda. "It...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- We've learned the identity of the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lehigh County. The coroner's office says 63-year-old Edward Senick died around 8:30 p.m. on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township. Authorities say Senick lost control of the motorcycle he was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Thursday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seidersville Road. The coroner confirmed to us that his office was called to the scene. So far, there's no word on...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Upper Macungie OKs warehouse proposal

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the Millipore Sigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive. The proposed building would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and contain enhanced safety features.
UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K

The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
GLENDON, PA

