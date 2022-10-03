Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth football pulls away from Central Catholic with big second half
ALLENTOWN - Nazareth used a big second half to pull away for a 42-14 victory over Central Catholic on Saturday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. Mason Kuehner was exceptional for Nazareth with three rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Running back Caiden Shaffer scored both touchdowns for the Vikings. Nazareth...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sports and Social Allentown shows off their elevated sports bar menu
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Sports and Social Allentown's Clint Malek, general manager, and John Byrne, executive chef, joins WFMZ team on Sunrise Chef. Watch the video as the sports bar serves up some delicious elevated meals for game time!
WFMZ-TV Online
Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Bella
NAZARETH, Pa. - "Tell me what you love about horses," said Christina Coxe to 13-year-old Bella. "For me, when I was angry or sad or depressed, I would go down to the horses. I would pet them, make me feel better a lot of the time," the girl said. For...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Just a lot of great memories there': Community reacts after building wall collapses in south Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A building wall in South Bethlehem came crashing down Thursday night, crushing a car. Property owners say no one was hurt at the former nightclub, Casa Blanca, on the corner of Evans and State streets. The property is owned by a family business called Ruggonz LLC. Owners...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit to buy recently-closed Phillipsburg restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A not-for-profit that helps people who need a boost is buying a recently-closed restaurant in Phillipsburg. Norwescap is buying the old "Sullivan's on the Main." The owners announced they were selling the restaurant along South Main Street last month. Norwescap plans to renovate the building. It will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Are there treasures in your attic? The Antique Treasure Show in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Could a fortune be found in your attic, basement, or living room?. You can find out today as Historic Bethlehem is hosting an Antique Treasure Show Saturday at the Moravian Museum on 66 W. Church Street, Bethlehem. "We don't know quite what to expect, but we are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County festival will have live entertainment, food, and crafts
EASTON, Pa. -- The Northampton County community is coming together for a free festival in Easton. The annual Northampton County Festival will have live local entertainment, food and crafts for the whole family. This year there will even be a new "Fruits of the Vine & Field Beverage Garden." It's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Part of building collapses in South Bethlehem; wall crashes down on car
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Part of a building in South Bethlehem collapsed Thursday night. It happened in the area of State and Evans streets. One of the building's walls came crashing down on a car. At this point we've heard no reports of injuries. It's unclear if anyone was in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire in Mahanoy City affected multiple row homes
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- The Red Cross sent a disaster team to Schuylkill County following a fire in Mahanoy City that impacted multiple row homes. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of East Mahanoy Street. The Red Cross is assisting over a dozen people...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring police seek ID of burglar in jewelry theft
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Spring Township police are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglar. The burglary happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Gold Court. The burglar's picture was captured as he was entering the residence. Upon the victim's return that evening, she...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT to open new center in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is making moves to address problems at its driver license center in Berks County. State Sen. Judy Schwank is sharing a letter from PennDOT about a new location for the center that is expected to shorten wait times. PennDOT says it plans to open a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after Warren County house fire
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. - A woman is dead after a fire in Warren County, New Jersey. It broke out around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, off of S. Main Street, near the border of Phillipsburg. Pohatcong Township police said the victim was an adult female....
WFMZ-TV Online
New Sheetz in Allentown celebrates opening
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sheetz fans in Lehigh County had a reason to celebrate Thursday. A grand opening bash was held at the new Sheetz in the 900 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township. The store gave out prizes and treated customers to free self-serve coffee and soda. "It...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- We've learned the identity of the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lehigh County. The coroner's office says 63-year-old Edward Senick died around 8:30 p.m. on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township. Authorities say Senick lost control of the motorcycle he was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Thursday night. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Seidersville Road. The coroner confirmed to us that his office was called to the scene. So far, there's no word on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Macungie OKs warehouse proposal
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the Millipore Sigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive. The proposed building would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and contain enhanced safety features.
WFMZ-TV Online
Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K
The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council overrides McClure vetoes on studies of Gracedale and pay
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council overrode three vetoes by County Executive Lamont McClure on Thursday, clearing the way for potential studies of employee pay and the operations of Gracedale Nursing Home. The votes do not commit the county to any spending, merely to seeking bids. Council also overrode...
