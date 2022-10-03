ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin College McKinney campus opens new cafe, Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center

The Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center opened in August. It provides a single space for student enrollment services. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) The Collin College McKinney Campus officially opened the new Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Aug. 18. The two-story, nearly 40,000 -square-foot building is located at...
COLLEGES
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

San Miguel Grill celebrates 30 years in McKinney

San Miguel Grill opened in McKinney in October 1992. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) San Miguel Grill is celebrating its 30-year anniversary Oct. 5 at 506 W. University Drive, McKinney. The family-run restaurant will have happy hour drink discounts all day beginning Oct. 5 through Oct. 8. There will also be live music on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. The Mexican restaurant serves flautas, chile rellenos, huevos, chimichangas and tacos among other traditional and Tex-Mex dishes. 972-548-2345. www.sanmiguelgrills.com.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Cottage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Covid#General Health#Linus Realestate
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property

Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller

The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy