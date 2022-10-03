Read full article on original website
Collin College McKinney campus opens new cafe, Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center
The Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center opened in August. It provides a single space for student enrollment services. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) The Collin College McKinney Campus officially opened the new Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center with a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony on Aug. 18. The two-story, nearly 40,000 -square-foot building is located at...
McKinney to host groundbreaking event for new City Hall project
The groundbreaking for McKinney's new City Hall will be held Oct. 24. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) The city of McKinney will host a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The event at 401 E. Virginia St., McKinney, will mark the beginning of...
San Miguel Grill celebrates 30 years in McKinney
San Miguel Grill opened in McKinney in October 1992. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) San Miguel Grill is celebrating its 30-year anniversary Oct. 5 at 506 W. University Drive, McKinney. The family-run restaurant will have happy hour drink discounts all day beginning Oct. 5 through Oct. 8. There will also be live music on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m. The Mexican restaurant serves flautas, chile rellenos, huevos, chimichangas and tacos among other traditional and Tex-Mex dishes. 972-548-2345. www.sanmiguelgrills.com.
Be Legend Gaming Owners bring competitive, social game play to Highland Village
Be Legend Gaming has about a dozen personal computers. (Samantha Douty/ Community Impact) Owners Folahan Ayoola and Irene Ayoola brought Be Legend Gaming to Highland Village as a competitive, social outlet for kids and adults. The business allows people to play an array of video games for hourly sessions or...
Flower Mound Town Council approves plan for 1,066-acre Flower Mound Ranch
Flower Mound Town Council voted to approved the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch on Oct. 3. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the site plans for Flower Mound Ranch—a 1,066 acre development previously known as Furst Ranch—during its Oct. 3 meeting. The ordinance...
Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property
Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
Frisco library’s construction to wrap up in early 2023
The Frisco Public Library is moving from the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center into the former Beal Building at 8000 Dallas Parkway. (Rendering courtesy Gensler) The new Frisco Public Library is projected to complete construction in early 2023, according to an update presented during a City Council meeting Aug. 2.
Coppell City Council approves construction of mixed-use project in Old Town district
Coppell City Council approved a request to construct a mixed-use project in the Old Town district Sept. 13. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Coppell City Council approved a request to construct a mixed-use project in the Old Town district Sept. 13. The 10,215-square-foot building will be at 767 W. Main St. The...
The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller
The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
