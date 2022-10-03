Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders falter out of the gate, fall to UAB
Box Score BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Middle Tennessee football fell behind early and stayed behind the rest of the way, allowing UAB to score on their first six possessions en route to a 41-14 loss at Protective Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) showed few signs...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Set to Host the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is hosting the UTSA Roadrunners this Friday, October 7 at 6:00 p.m. The match will be streamed on the Conference USA network for free. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-5, 1-2 C-USA) saw their first loss streak of the season after...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders to compete twice at the June Stewart Invitational this weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — After a late fall schedule addition, Middle Tennessee women's tennis will play in the June Stewart Invitational from Oct. 7-9 at Vanderbilt University. The Blue Raiders will only play on two days of the event: Friday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 9. On Friday, MTSU's lineup...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Athletics launches NIL Image Apparel Store
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU Athletics is excited to announce the launch of the department's NIL online store front, with the help of partners Image Apparel Solutions and the Athlete Licensing Company. The store, accessed at mtsu22.itemorder.com, allows for friends, family and fans of MTSU student-athletes to purchase licensed apparel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Strike Late to Draw Shorthanded Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were down a goal with 17 minutes to play at the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday evening. But at that precise moment, the Raiders would go up a player due to a red card assessed to Charlotte, and they promptly made the Niners pay for having to play shorthanded late in the match that finished in a 1-1 draw at Transamerica Field.
Comments / 0