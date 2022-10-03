CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were down a goal with 17 minutes to play at the Charlotte 49ers on Thursday evening. But at that precise moment, the Raiders would go up a player due to a red card assessed to Charlotte, and they promptly made the Niners pay for having to play shorthanded late in the match that finished in a 1-1 draw at Transamerica Field.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO