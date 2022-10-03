Letter: ‘I urge legislators and other community leaders to keep working together today and in the coming months to ensure more students like me can succeed in education after high school’

Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Public Schools provides message to community about voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School
Suspected employee, who had access to multiple buildings, has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. On Thursday (Oct. 6), the Vancouver School District issued a statement about Wednesday’s report of a voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School. Here is the statement:. Yesterday, Vancouver Public Schools...
ClarkCountyToday
Area business and community members to be honored for their commitment to employment and services for individuals with developmental/intellectual disabilities
VANCOUVER – Businesses and individuals who are making a difference in the lives of people with developmental and/or intellectual disabilities will be honored Wed., Oct. 5, at the Disability Employment Awareness Awards. Five Community Awards will be presented at the event which will take place both in person at...
ClarkCountyToday
Evergreen High School teacher earns $100,000 prize for school’s skilled trade program
Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize for teaching excellence goes to Bill Culver for his geometry in construction program. First, there was deception. Mike Culver was asked to take a walk with his school principal, to see a new piece of equipment in the theater department. It was all a...
ClarkCountyToday
Washougal School District celebrates National School Lunch Week
WASHOUGAL – In recognition of the National School Lunch Program, Washougal School District celebrates National School Lunch Week (NSLW) on Oct. 10-14. NSLW highlights the importance of a healthy school lunch to students’ success both in and out of the classroom. Throughout the week, Washougal principals and the...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: ‘With Washington state back on track, the effort will set an example for the rest of the country’
Vancouver resident David Collier offers support for Jeremy Baker in the race for state representative in the 49th District. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. One-issue-voters must look around at...
ClarkCountyToday
County Council appoints Ken Lader as county engineer
VANCOUVER – The Clark County Council this week approved a resolution appointing Ken Lader as the county engineer. Lader had been serving as interim county engineer for the last couple of months. His appointment takes effect immediately. Lader has worked for Clark County Public Works more than 20 years...
ClarkCountyToday
County seeks applicants for Clean Water Commission
VANCOUVER – The county manager is seeking to fill three open positions on the Clean Water Commission, an advisory group representing the community’s needs and interests in stormwater management decisions. Terms begin January 2023 and end December 2025. Applicants must be residents of Clark County, either unincorporated areas...
ClarkCountyToday
POLL: Are you in favor or against having a high minimum wage?
Mark Harmsworth of the Washington Policy Center points out that the results of a high artificial minimum wage are exactly the opposite of the proponents desired result. Letter: ‘With Washington state back on track, the effort will set an example for the rest of the country’. Vancouver resident David...
ClarkCountyToday
ESD 112 Board selects Nancy Miller for District 5 seat
Miller’s legal career spanned 28 years and included working for Vancouver School District from 1993 to 1997. The Educational Service District (ESD) 112 Board of Directors has selected Nancy Miller as its newest board member. Miller, a retired attorney who previously served as general counsel for Vancouver School District, will represent District 5, which encompasses parts of Vancouver and Evergreen School Districts.
ClarkCountyToday
Dedication of new VITA Elementary School will take place Oct. 12
The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for Vancouver Innovation, Technology and Arts Elementary School. The dedication is Oct. 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 1111 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. Following the dedication ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to tour the school. Special guest...
ClarkCountyToday
City manager submits recommended 2023-2024 biennial budget to Vancouver City Council
VANCOUVER – Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes has submitted his recommended biennial budget for 2023-24 to the City Council. “The projects and priorities included in the recommended budget will help propel Vancouver toward becoming a safer, healthier, more resilient, equitable and inclusive community for all,” said City Manager Eric Holmes.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Local watchdog sends cease and desist letter to state on capital gains income tax rules
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center believes it is ‘troubling that DOR won’t commit to not collecting the capital gains income tax’. The Citizen Action Defense Fund (CADF), a local government watchdog nonprofit in our state that files lawsuits, sent the Department of Revenue (DOR) a letter today demanding the agency stop its rule-making activities to implement the capital gains income tax. On March 1, an Inslee-appointed judge ruled that the capital gains income tax “is declared unconstitutional and invalid and, therefore, is void and inoperable as a matter of law.”
ClarkCountyToday
Class of 1993 celebrates the new Mountain View High School
‘A special time for Mountain View past and present’ as 30-year reunion gets started at Friday football game and a tour of the school on Saturday. The Class of 1993 did not want to wait until the summer of 2023 to celebrate their 30th reunion. Why would they when...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver City Council passes ordinance addressing fossil fuels
VANCOUVER – On Monday, members of the Vancouver City Council voted unanimously to approve changes to the city’s fossil fuel code. The ordinance — which supports two of the city’s policy priorities, addressing climate change and equity — seeks to protect and enhance public health and safety, environment, and foster a transition to cleaner fuels in alignment with the city’s Climate Action goals.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: California dreaming on tax relief
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center states that it is long past time for state officials to prioritize broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians. Day after day there is yet another headline from across the country of state officials prioritizing tax relief. Today’s news of major tax relief comes from the Golden State.
ClarkCountyToday
County Public Works reminds residents to properly dispose of leaves to prevent street flooding
VANCOUVER – Clark County Public Works reminds residents to rake and properly dispose of leaves to prevent roadway flooding. Leaves that aren’t properly disposed of can clog storm drains and create areas of standing water on roadways. Drivers can lose control of their vehicle when driving through standing water, or water can splash onto windshields and block other driver’s fields of vision.
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office responds to Alki Middle School for possible voyeurism incident involving school employee
Detectives from the CCSO Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have responded to the school and suspected employee’s residence. On Thursday (Oct. 5), the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was notified by Vancouver Public Schools (VPS) staff of a possible voyeurism incident in which a VPS employee had allegedly videotaped female students in the Alki Middle School locker rooms.
ClarkCountyToday
2022 Washougal Studio Arts Tour Holiday Market to be held Nov. 12-13
WASHOUGAL – Washougal area artists are opening their studio doors to offer a fascinating and art-filled holiday market for the whole family. The 2022 Washougal Studio Artists Tour Holiday Market, to be held Nov. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, will include five stops and features 15 local artists representing a vast array of creative works and mediums.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responds to aircraft incident in Ridgefield
Pilot reported that upon landing the aircraft’s landing gear struck a hole, resulting in damage to the plane’s landing gear. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFRR) units were dispatched at 2:31 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 6) to an aircraft emergency in the area of 30000 NW 31st Ave. in Ridgefield. The...
ClarkCountyToday
Rural home engulfed by flames before fire department arrival
The American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist three adults who were displaced by the fire. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews were dispatched Thursday (Oct. 6) at 12:30 a.m. to a residential structure fire at 3012 NW Eddy Rock Road in La Center. The reporting caller indicated that “the whole house is engulfed in fire.’’
