Letter: ‘I urge legislators and other community leaders to keep working together today and in the coming months to ensure more students like me can succeed in education after high school’

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center believes it is ‘troubling that DOR won’t commit to not collecting the capital gains income tax’. The Citizen Action Defense Fund (CADF), a local government watchdog nonprofit in our state that files lawsuits, sent the Department of Revenue (DOR) a letter today demanding the agency stop its rule-making activities to implement the capital gains income tax. On March 1, an Inslee-appointed judge ruled that the capital gains income tax “is declared unconstitutional and invalid and, therefore, is void and inoperable as a matter of law.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO