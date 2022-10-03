Read full article on original website
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 4:10 p.m. 67-year old Kevin Gayle allegedly trespassed onto the victim’s property in the 15000 block of North Myrtle Road near Myrtle Creek, and pointed a crossbow at him. Gayle was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with menacing, second-degree criminal trespass and unlawful use of a weapon. Gayle was detained without bail.
DRIVER JAILED, PEDESTRIAN DECEASED FOLLOWING TUESDAY CRASH
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported harassment incident early Thursday. Information from RPD said at 12:50 a.m. the 33-year old and a victim were in a verbal argument in the 1600 block of Northwest Dogwood Street. The argument allegedly turned physical and the suspect pushed the woman to the ground and kneed her in the head, according to RPD.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested after leaving on foot, DCSO says
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that left one person dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel just before 9 a.m. on October 4. Once deputies were on the scene, they said they were told by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot. The DCSO said multiple law enforcement officers from nearby agencies responded to the incident, and the driver was soon located. Deputies said the suspect had changed his appearance in his attempt to escape.
OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT
Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited following an alleged theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:00 p.m. the 14-year old male allegedly took an unattended backpack and a Chromebook from outside of the school lunchroom. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.
JAILED MAN GIVEN ADDITIONAL CITATION
A jailed man was given an additional citation by Roseburg Police on Monday night. An RPD report said the 29-year old was identified as the person who shoved a victim in the hallway after a brief confrontation regarding him being in her apartment without permission on October 2nd. That incident took place in the 2500 block of Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg. He was cited for harassment just after 6:15 p.m. The suspect remained in jail on other charges.
North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
Amacher County Park and Campground to Temporarily Close Next Week
The Douglas County Parks Department (Oregon) announced the temporary closure of John P. Amacher County Park and Campground. According to the Douglas County Government’s Facebook page, Amacher County Park and Campground will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, October 10-11, to complete the paving portion of the project that started in August.
State witnesses heard in day 2 of 4 in Culver Trial
A mix of men and women comprise the jury that heard testimony from witnesses from the state in day 2 of the trial of Kelsey Culver. The 31–year-old allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while driving an SUV out of the Pony Village Mall parking lot in North Bend on March 22.
Gabe Fabrizio-Captain-Coos County Sheriffs Office
Gabe Fabrizio is running for Coos County Sheriff. In this segment, he discusses why he should win the position.
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN ROSEBURG TUESDAY EVENING
There was a two-vehicle accident in Roseburg Tuesday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just before 10:30 p.m. a juvenile driver allegedly ran a red light with her pickup while turning west on Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard from Northeast Stephens Street. That caused a crash with an SUV which was traveling south on Northeast Stephens Street.
MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE ATTEMPTED THEFT
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree attempted theft by Roseburg Police early Sunday. An RPD report said at 2:45 a.m. an officer contacted the 34-year old in the 3000 block of West Harvard Avenue because he was working underneath a car in the middle of the night. During an investigation it was learned that the suspect was allegedly going to steal the catalytic converter from the sedan which did not belong to him.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged burglary on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Southeast McClellan Avenue and Southeast Cobb Street after a caller said that a man was stealing from a trailer. Officers contacted the 30-year old who was allegedly stealing items from inside a trailer he frequently hangs out at.
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 4
On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Ryan Davidson (40) of Reedsport, struck a southbound cyclist, identified as Nathalie Friese (29) of Germany. Friese was transported to area hospitals with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased on September 30, 2022. OSP was assisted by Reedsport Police Department, Gardiner Fire and Rescue, Lower Umpqua Ambulance and ODOT.
TENMILE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Tenmile man was jailed for an alleged strangulation incident, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 11:30 a.m. deputies responded after a caller said there was a disturbance in the 600 block of Tenmile Valley Road. Once on the scene, a deputy allegedly observed 56-year old Martin Kennedy holding a victim in a choke hold. He was detained and later arrested for choking and throwing the victim during the course of the incident. Kennedy allegedly admitted to possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine before he was taken to corrections.
