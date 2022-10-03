Read full article on original website
5d ago
I swear they tryna put me in the dark. What more do you want ??!? I'm already dishing out more then 280monthly. 😩😭
Drought Taking A Large Toll On Oklahoma Farmers, Ranchers
The drought is having a terrible impact on farmers and ranchers across the state. It's even worse with the higher costs of everything else like fuel and feed. Farmers said hay and feed costs are nearly double what they have been, and drought during their busiest season of the year is making things a lot worse.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Water Main Break in Bartlesville
There is a water main break near Walmart in Bartlesville. This is causing low or no water pressure to customers in the area.
KTUL
Tulsa police to host Faith and Blue Weekend with free events open to public
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is hosting a series of free events for National Faith and Blue Weekend. Faith and Blue was started in 2020 to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities. They do this by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals,...
KTUL
Tulsa Trails West set for weekend opening on Lookout Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a little slice of the past on Lookout Mountain. A horse-drawn carriage is just one of the many things you can do at Tulsa Trails West when it opens this weekend in West Tulsa. "Hey man, this is all fun," said TTW Manager Greg...
Police identify suspect in Tulsa McLain shooting
According to the Tulsa Police Department, the McLain shooting suspect is in custody.
KTUL
Ed Darby Foundation commits $50,000 to McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ed Darby Foundation announced that it will be committing $50,000 to McLain High School to help support the students and community after a shooting during the school's homecoming football game killed a 17-year-old McLain student. The foundation committed $25,000 and is asking the community...
Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device
A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
Tulsa restaurant celebrates employee’s sobriety with special mocktail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is raising their glass while purposefully leaving out a key ingredient—alcohol. NOLA’s on Cherry Street has something new added to the menu that’s very special to them. Non-alcoholic cocktails, also called mocktails, are taking off. Anyone who chooses to abstain...
GoFundMe created to help family of late Tulsa fire marshal Terry McGee
TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Terry McGee. McGee, a former Tulsa firefighter and fire marshal, died last week after trying to save his grandchild in Skiatook Lake. The GoFundMe will help pay for funeral and memorial expenses. Funeral arrangements have not...
News On 6
New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow
The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
KTUL
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KTUL
TFD creates fundraiser for former Fire Marshal Terry McGee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has created a GoFundMe fundraiser for former TFD Fire Marshal Terry McGee. McGee tragically lost his life after a boating accident on Lake Skiatook. TFD says they are raising money to cover the funeral and memorial costs for McGee's family. Any...
KVOE
Oklahoma woman hurt in wreck near Admire
A two-vehicle wreck near Admire sent an Oklahoma woman to Emporia for medical treatment afterward Friday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck developed on Kansas Highway 99 about three miles south of Admire shortly after 5:15 pm. The crash log says 43-year-old Raven Johnson of Tulsa was southbound when her car hit a northbound pickup driven by 70-year-old Donald Whittredge of Rogers, Arkansas. Whittredge was turning off the highway into a field when the crash happened.
KTUL
Could Tulsa Public Schools's board have done more to prevent shooting?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Tulsa Public Schools board members say they tried to get the school board to address safety concerns before the McLain High School shooting, but they were ignored. "This is a tragedy. A child died because, and again, I can’t say we would have saved...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
KTUL
Sand Springs Public Schools announces new rules for home football games
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charles Page High School in Sand Springs has announced new rules after what the district calls disruptive behavior at recent home games. Starting at Friday's game against Stillwater, the district says middle school students will sit in a designated area that will be monitored unless they're with a parent or guardian.
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to receive $1.9M grant to help address opioid crisis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation will be receiving a $1.9 million Tribal Opioid Response Grant to help address the opioid overdose epidemic and support Cherokees in recovery. The White House had announced that $1.5 billion was awarded to support states, tribes, and territories in their effort to...
Off-duty Claremore firefighter performs life-saving CPR at Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore firefighter Lt. Johnathan Cates is being praised for helping to save a man’s life while he was off-duty at the Tulsa State Fair with his wife, Anne, on Thursday night. The couple saw a crowd forming and Cates went to investigate it. It was...
KTUL
McLain students head back to class after fatal shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at Tulsa’s McLain High School are back in class today for the first time all week. The north Tulsa community gathered to welcome them back with open arms----standing #MclainStrong. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says this reaction was expected. “McLain is...
