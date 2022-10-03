ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 4

y'all crazy
5d ago

I swear they tryna put me in the dark. What more do you want ??!? I'm already dishing out more then 280monthly. 😩😭

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa police to host Faith and Blue Weekend with free events open to public

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is hosting a series of free events for National Faith and Blue Weekend. Faith and Blue was started in 2020 to facilitate safer, stronger, more just, and unified communities. They do this by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Trails West set for weekend opening on Lookout Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's a little slice of the past on Lookout Mountain. A horse-drawn carriage is just one of the many things you can do at Tulsa Trails West when it opens this weekend in West Tulsa. "Hey man, this is all fun," said TTW Manager Greg...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Tulsa, OK
Business
KTUL

Ed Darby Foundation commits $50,000 to McLain High School

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ed Darby Foundation announced that it will be committing $50,000 to McLain High School to help support the students and community after a shooting during the school's homecoming football game killed a 17-year-old McLain student. The foundation committed $25,000 and is asking the community...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Hillcrest Medical Center Is First To Use Newly Approved Heart Treatment Device

A device used for the first time in the world by cardiologists at Hillcrest Medical Center's Oklahoma Heart Institute received authorization by the FDA. "Our goal at Oklahoma Heart really is to bring new devices and technologies to Tulsa and Northeast Oklahoma and the surrounding communities. So patients don't have to suffer or they don't have to undergo a risky open heart surgery or travel to another city like Dallas or Kansas City or Chicago to get treatment and a research study. Because we have those same studies that they have in big centers and big cities right here in Tulsa," said Dr. Kamran Muhammad, Cardiologist.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Life#Utility Bill#Linus Business#Sewer#Residents
News On 6

New Reasor's Grocery Store Coming to Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is getting a brand new Reasor's. The new grocery store will be located at Aspen Ridge near the Creek Turnpike and Aspen Avenue. Later in October, residents may see equipment on site clearing the land to get it ready for the store's foundation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Sapulpa. The coffee chain just submitted permits to start building their sign with the City of Sapulpa, at 115 East Taft Street. This is the fifth Dutch Bros Coffee location to pop up in the Tulsa area in recent...
SAPULPA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KTUL

TFD creates fundraiser for former Fire Marshal Terry McGee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department has created a GoFundMe fundraiser for former TFD Fire Marshal Terry McGee. McGee tragically lost his life after a boating accident on Lake Skiatook. TFD says they are raising money to cover the funeral and memorial costs for McGee's family. Any...
TULSA, OK
KVOE

Oklahoma woman hurt in wreck near Admire

A two-vehicle wreck near Admire sent an Oklahoma woman to Emporia for medical treatment afterward Friday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck developed on Kansas Highway 99 about three miles south of Admire shortly after 5:15 pm. The crash log says 43-year-old Raven Johnson of Tulsa was southbound when her car hit a northbound pickup driven by 70-year-old Donald Whittredge of Rogers, Arkansas. Whittredge was turning off the highway into a field when the crash happened.
ADMIRE, KS
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for two men after downtown burglary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two men who are suspected of burglarizing a Home Depot near 11th and Peoria. Officers say on Sept. 29, two men came into the store and began loading a cart full of merchandise. One of the men went outside to wait in a white Volkswagen.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs Public Schools announces new rules for home football games

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charles Page High School in Sand Springs has announced new rules after what the district calls disruptive behavior at recent home games. Starting at Friday's game against Stillwater, the district says middle school students will sit in a designated area that will be monitored unless they're with a parent or guardian.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation to receive $1.9M grant to help address opioid crisis

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation will be receiving a $1.9 million Tribal Opioid Response Grant to help address the opioid overdose epidemic and support Cherokees in recovery. The White House had announced that $1.5 billion was awarded to support states, tribes, and territories in their effort to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

McLain students head back to class after fatal shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students at Tulsa’s McLain High School are back in class today for the first time all week. The north Tulsa community gathered to welcome them back with open arms----standing #MclainStrong. Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says this reaction was expected. “McLain is...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy