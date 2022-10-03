O'Neal not endorsing Parker for school board

CURRITUCK — State Rep. Paul O’Neal says he does not plan to make an endorsement in the race for the Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck County Board of Education — even though only one active candidate remains in the race.

O’Neal, a Currituck Republican who has been appointed to complete the unexpired term of fellow Currituck Republican Bobby Hanig in the N.C. House, remains on the Nov. 8 ballot as a candidate for school board in Poplar Branch Township.

But O’Neal said last month he is no longer campaigning for the school board seat because of a provision in the state constitution barring state lawmakers from serving simultaneously on local school boards.

A statement from a state Board of Elections official last week, however, indicated that O’Neal would still be declared the winner of the Nov. 8 election if he were to garner the most votes. The official said O’Neal’s name will remain on the ballot and that he is not disqualified from running for the school board seat because of his appointment to the Legislature. He’s only barred from holding the two offices should he win the election.

The state board of elections also explained that if a candidate in O’Neal’s situation declines to assume office after winning the election, “then the current officeholder holds over in office until a person is appointed to fill the vacancy. The vacancy would be filled by the board of education.”

While announcing that he’s suspending his campaign, O’Neal has not said whether he would resign if he received the most votes in the Nov. 8 election for the seat.

And last week he declined to endorse the other candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Poplar Branch school board seat: Dana Parker.

“I haven’t ever endorsed local candidates for any office,” O’Neal said, explaining why he is not making an endorsement in the race. “I have faith in the good folks of Currituck to make up their own minds.”