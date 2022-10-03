Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Contract talks between UVM, part-time faculty stalled
Burlington, VT — After nine months of negotiations, talks over a new contract for the University of Vermont’s part-time faculty have reached an impasse. “We are seeking basic job security and access to benefits for part-time faculty at UVM,” explained Brian Tokar, a part-time lecturer in environmental studies at UVM for 14 years. “Many of us have been teaching for ten years or more, offering a wealth of knowledge and professional experience to our students, and still have no job security, nor access to fair benefits.”
mychamplainvalley.com
Half of Hinesburg P.D.’s officers leave as budget comes up for vote
On Town Meeting Day in early March, voters rejected Hinesburg’s $815,483 police budget proposal for 2023. Half of the department’s full-time officers have given their notice since the election, and the town is struggling to replace them. Police Chief Anthony Cambridge and Selectboard Chair Merrily Lovell both said...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont candidates discuss major issues in middle school hosted forum
Williston, VT — On Friday, candidates running in the General Election in November attended a biennial Candidates’ Forum hosted by teachers and students at the Williston Central School. A handful of students from the 7th and 8th grade were allowed to ask prepared questions for the candidates that...
mynbc5.com
Peru, NY, teacher wins $50,000 prize in national program
PERU, N.Y. — An educator in Peru, New York, was awarded a $50,000 prize for teaching excellence on Tuesday as part of a national recognition program. Leif Sorgule, an Industrial Technology teacher at Peru High School, was one of 20 winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County
MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
insideedition.com
Truck of Man Missing Since 2006 Found at Bottom of Vermont River
The truck of a man missing since 2006 has been found at the bottom of a river in Duxbury, Vermont, after a team of divers Wednesday discovered it in the Winooski River, WCAX reported. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared 16 years ago on October 15, 2006, after leaving a...
WCAX
Second moose hit on I-91 in a week
NEWTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the second time in a week, a moose was hit on Interstate 91 in Vermont. Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the interstate in Newbury. They say the driver of a St. Johnsbury Academy transport van crashed into a moose. No...
WCAX
1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River
By Wednesday afternoon, multiple personnel from Vermont State Police were on the site near the Duxbury Community Garden planning logistics to remove the vehicle from the river and up a steep bank. Read the story on VTDigger here: Truck belonging to Donald Messier — missing since ’06 — found in the Winooski River.
WCAX
Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café to Close Permanently
After almost a quarter of a century, the buckets-o-spuds, tofu scrams, biscuits and gravy, and chiles rellenos will cease flowing at downtown Burlington breakfast-and-lunch landmark Penny Cluse Café. Husband-and-wife co-owners Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse told their staff on Monday and then sent an email to about 100 friends...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal crash in Newport
NEWPORT — A 20-year-old man from Newport is dead following a motorcycle crash in Newport yesterday. The incident took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 100, and Collins Mill Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was headed south before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 69-year-old man from Middlebury was cited for negligent operation following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Dog Team Road at around 4:55 p.m. Police observed a black sedan traveling south...
Suspect in Sunday’s shootings charged with two counts of murder
Police said a 52-year-old man shot and killed two men in separate incidents Sunday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Barre woman sentenced to 18 months for fentanyl distribution
A Barre woman has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court records, Tiffany Fisk, 33, distributed fentanyl and cocaine base in Washington County to an informant working with law enforcement in October 2021 and January 2022. Vermont State Police pulled over Fisk and...
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont women’s hockey prepares for first conference game
It’s been a great start to the young season for UVM women’s hockey. Now they try to keep it rolling with a pair of games against Holy Cross this weekend.
mychamplainvalley.com
North Country hosts 11th annual Celebration of Women in Business event
Plattsburgh, NY — On Thursday, the North Country Chamber of Commerce hosted the 11th annual Celebration of Women in Business event at the Strand Theater. Among the goals of the event was how to set yourself up for success and gain the confidence needed to make an impact for women in the business world.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairlee
FAIRLEE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Fairlee on Saturday. The crash took place north on US Route 5 at around 11:45 a.m. Police say that Douglas Bejarano, 60, of Windsor, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn, which resulted in a collision.
WCAX
Burlington Police say woman assaulted, robbed man in wheelchair
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a woman who they say assaulted and robbed a man in a wheelchair at an ATM in Burlington. Investigators say on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., Ashley Richards, 39, targeted a 69-year-old man who uses a motorized wheelchair at an ATM on St. Paul Street at the bottom of City Hall Park.
mynbc5.com
Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death
BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
Comments / 0