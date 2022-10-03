Burlington, VT — After nine months of negotiations, talks over a new contract for the University of Vermont’s part-time faculty have reached an impasse. “We are seeking basic job security and access to benefits for part-time faculty at UVM,” explained Brian Tokar, a part-time lecturer in environmental studies at UVM for 14 years. “Many of us have been teaching for ten years or more, offering a wealth of knowledge and professional experience to our students, and still have no job security, nor access to fair benefits.”

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO