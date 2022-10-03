Read full article on original website
‘Excellence, not perfection:’ PBS NewsHour focuses on UC Berkeley admissions
Since California State Proposition 209 passed in 1996, UC Berkeley has been barred from considering race or gender in the admissions process. As the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could expand that kind of ban across the country, the PBS NewsHour visited UC Berkeley for an extended report on how the public campus has pushed to build diverse, transformative cohorts of students.
Plan Your Visit
UCBG Garden Members and UC Berkeley affiliates do not need a reservation. We often recommend a 2-hour visit with the expectation that you will return again and again. With our 12,000 different kinds of plants, a 2-hour (120-minute) visit would require that you see 100 different kinds of plants per minute to experience our entire collection. There is much to enjoy!
