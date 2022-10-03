Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Water quality lessons from East Coast farmers come to the Midwest
For many East Coast farmers, sandy beaches and gentle waves don’t represent an oasis away from stressful days in the field. Instead, they’re another piece of the already complicated puzzle of farming. The Chesapeake Bay watershed, which spans 64,000 square miles in Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia,...
321.6 million acres of crops are experiencing drought in the U.S.
Drought intensified in many top corn growing states this week. Dry, dusty harvesting conditions create higher fire risks as crops come out of the field. Nationally, 321.6 million acres of crops are experiencing drought. 31.6 million beef cattle around the country are experiencing drought. Nearly 650 counties have drought declarations.
Evening Edition | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
In this Evening Edition, get caught up on harvest progress, relay cropping, and fire danger in Iowa. Editor Natalina Sents Bausch reports on harvest in Tennessee. Farmers in The Volunteer State made more harvest progress than any other top corn growing state, with a surge of 22%. In total, 64%...
‘Very high’ crop fire danger for northwest Iowa
There was almost no rainfall in Iowa this past week, and the risk of fires associated with harvest are elevated in the western part of the state, according to the National Weather Service. There now are “very high” risks of cropland fires in areas of northwest Iowa, the service says....
Missouri law creates new biofuel incentives
Earlier this week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed legislation that included new incentives to boost biodiesel and ethanol sales. House Bill 3 creates a 2¢ per-gallon retail incentive for diesel blends containing between 5% and 10% biodiesel. Blends containing between 11% and 20% will receive a 5¢ per-gallon retail incentive.
Dairy Business Builder grant applications now open to dairy farmers in 11 states
Dairy farmers, manufacturers, and processors in 11 states can now apply for a new round of Dairy Business Builder grants through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Applications are open now until Nov. 10 at 5:00 p.m.
Tyson Foods moves corporate jobs to Arkansas in latest blow to Chicago
CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc is joining other corporate heavyweights in moving jobs out of Illinois. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales said on Wednesday it will relocate all corporate employees from offices in Chicago and suburban Downers Grove, along with those in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Tennessee made more corn harvest progress than any other state last week
Tennessee farmers enjoyed almost seven days of weather suitable for fieldwork the week ending Oct. 2. Farmers in The Volunteer State made more harvest progress than any other top corn growing state, with a surge of 22%. In total, 64% of the state’s corn crop is out of the field. The five-year average for this time of year is 67%.
Missouri governor signs $764 million income tax cut, rural incentives package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month. Both proposals were the result of vetoes issued earlier this year by Parson, who objected...
