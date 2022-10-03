Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Local State Rep. calls for special session to address SAFE-T Act
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) has called for a special session to discuss suspending the motor fuel tax and addressing the SAFE-T Act. The Illinois General Assembly is not scheduled to return to work until November 15 but Caulkins is calling for immediate action and urging lawmakers to return to Springfield.
wlds.com
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
wmay.com
School Board Member, Longtime Educator Mike Zimmers Dies
A veteran Springfield educator and school board member has died. Mike Zimmers was a teacher and administrator for 34 years in District 186. After his retirement, he was elected to the school board, where he served nine years until his death, including three years as board president. Zimmers passed away peacefully early Wednesday at his home.
Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Send Silence Packing display at University of Illinois Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are raising awareness on college mental health. Today 1,000 backpacks lined the Quad with stories of those who lost their lives to suicide. The backpacks were part of the "Send Silence Packing" project by national organization Active Minds. "This is a...
newschannel20.com
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
foxillinois.com
Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student
DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday...
WAND TV
Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township
WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –
We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Families weigh desegregation benefits, familiarity as Unit 4 discusses abandoning its school choice system
CHAMPAIGN — Families are beginning to weigh in on plans from the Champaign Unit 4 School District to change how it assigns students to elementary schools next year. Some families are excited that the district wants to further desegregate schools. Shanita Weatherall likes the idea of her daughter attending...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI trying to ease concerns about foreign cyberattack ahead of Illinois Election Day
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four weeks from next Tuesday, the polls will open. The voting machines are ready in Chicago and downstate, and authorities have prepped their "war room" for that night in Springfield. That is where a force of top IT investigators will be backed up by law enforcement and a special military unit poised to respond if there is an attack on the election infrastructure here.
newschannel20.com
Unit 4 parents begin grassroots movement to address Schools of Choice change
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After hearing the news that there was a high likelihood of their child going to a new school next year, several Unit 4 parents decided to begin a grassroots movement for Unit 4 families and community members. Fox Illinois spoke with parents on what they hope this group can accomplish.
25newsnow.com
GOP urges voters to reject Unit 5 ballot question
PEORIA (25 News Now) -McLean County Republicans hope voters will reject the school district tax question next month. “It’s time for a bit of belt-tightening, making do with what we have. We all have to do it and Unit 5 should too,” writes Connie Beard, Chairwoman for the group.
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
25newsnow.com
Are property taxes going up or not? A look at the McLean County referendum
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A question on November’s ballot is asking McLean County voters if they’ll approve an 88-cent increase to the education fund portion of their properties. Despite the wording, advocates for the proposal are saying it wouldn’t raise anyone’s bills at all, but instead lower them.
Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (8) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Herald & Review
Arrest made in Mattoon for Decatur murder case
DECATUR — Police announced Thursday that a former Decatur resident was arrested in Mattoon in connection with a murder case that is more than a year old. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of first degree murder in the July 21, 2021 shooting death of Antwane L McClelland Jr., 26.
Comments / 0