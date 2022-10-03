ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Local State Rep. calls for special session to address SAFE-T Act

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) has called for a special session to discuss suspending the motor fuel tax and addressing the SAFE-T Act. The Illinois General Assembly is not scheduled to return to work until November 15 but Caulkins is calling for immediate action and urging lawmakers to return to Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

School Board Member, Longtime Educator Mike Zimmers Dies

A veteran Springfield educator and school board member has died. Mike Zimmers was a teacher and administrator for 34 years in District 186. After his retirement, he was elected to the school board, where he served nine years until his death, including three years as board president. Zimmers passed away peacefully early Wednesday at his home.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur to hold ceremony for Preston Jackson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Oct. 12, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and the Decatur City Council are hosting a dedication ceremony to Preston Jackson Park. The ceremony takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m and starts with the dedication. The city said they would be unveiling a brass plaque honoring Mr. Jackson. There will […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Decatur, IL
Decatur, IL
Education
WAND TV

Send Silence Packing display at University of Illinois Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are raising awareness on college mental health. Today 1,000 backpacks lined the Quad with stories of those who lost their lives to suicide. The backpacks were part of the "Send Silence Packing" project by national organization Active Minds. "This is a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election

If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Lincoln Park#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Decatur Public Schools#Dennis School#The School Board#The Herald Review
Herald & Review

Police investigate 'violent threats' made by Decatur LSA student

DECATUR — An incident of what police described as “violent threats” made by a 17-year-old male student at the Lutheran School Association High School in Decatur is now under investigation. Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said patrol officers were dispatched to the school at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township

WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
WAPELLA, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –

We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
CHARLESTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC 7 Chicago

FBI trying to ease concerns about foreign cyberattack ahead of Illinois Election Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four weeks from next Tuesday, the polls will open. The voting machines are ready in Chicago and downstate, and authorities have prepped their "war room" for that night in Springfield. That is where a force of top IT investigators will be backed up by law enforcement and a special military unit poised to respond if there is an attack on the election infrastructure here.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

GOP urges voters to reject Unit 5 ballot question

PEORIA (25 News Now) -McLean County Republicans hope voters will reject the school district tax question next month. “It’s time for a bit of belt-tightening, making do with what we have. We all have to do it and Unit 5 should too,” writes Connie Beard, Chairwoman for the group.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud

Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Arrest made in Mattoon for Decatur murder case

DECATUR — Police announced Thursday that a former Decatur resident was arrested in Mattoon in connection with a murder case that is more than a year old. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of first degree murder in the July 21, 2021 shooting death of Antwane L McClelland Jr., 26.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy