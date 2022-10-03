Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Crews on scene of reported shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are on scene of a reported shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 4:30p.m. Thursday to report a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. There are reports of one victim at this time. Louisville Metro Police...
k105.com
Fire destroys Falls of Rough home
A fire has destroyed a Falls of Rough residence. Wednesday morning at approximately 4:00, the Falls of Rough and Leitchfield Fire Departments responded to the blaze at 120 Pine Ridge Road. Upon Falls firefighters arriving on the scene, they found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Neighbors told...
WLKY.com
3 charged after body of woman who overdosed placed by trash in Meade County
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Three people are facing charges, including abuse of a corpse, after the body of a woman who overdosed was left outside by some trash. According to arrest slips, the victim overdosed inside her boyfriend Roy Beam's Meade County home after using fentanyl. Beam, Stacy Carpenter...
Wave 3
KSP investigating fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash on US 68 in Marion County. According to the release, around 11 a.m. Thursday troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 68. KSP’s preliminary investigation shows that Matthew Brady, 32, was traveling west on US 68...
WLKY.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Broadway. They said it appears a man was hit by an eastbound driver who then left the...
WLKY.com
17-year-old killed in bicycle crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is happening after a 17-year-old boy was killed in a bicycle crash in Harrison County. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locus Point Road. Police said that a...
953wiki.com
Madison Man Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash
Tuesday morning, at approximately 5:30 am, the Indiana State Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash near Madison, Indiana that sent a moped driver to a Louisville, Kentucky area hospital with serious injuries. The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post Crash Reconstruction Team indicated...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in Meade County
A fatal crash occurred in Meade County on Monday. Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle collision Monday evening. The preliminary investigation revealed that, a vehicle operated by thirty-five-year-old Saffire Doss of Louisville was traveling north on Dixie Highway when she crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle operated by sixty-four-year-old Dianna McMahan of falls of rough. Doss was pronounced dead on the scene by the Meade County coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
Wave 3
Multiple investigations opened following blast at VA construction site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and federal investigators are now digging through records looking into why a blast at the site of the new VA hospital in Louisville sent debris raining where it shouldn’t. Blasting has been suspended for now. State investigators from the Division of Mines were on...
Wave 3
Teenage female in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage female is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Officers arrived...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating after 4 people shot, injured in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after at least two people were shot and injured in the Newburg neighborhood Thursday night. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 500 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. David...
WLKY.com
Interstate ramp in Spaghetti Junction scheduled to close this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has another scheduled ramp closure in Spaghetti Junction on Saturday. The ramp from Interstate 65 South to Interstate 64 West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. This will be a complete closure. This is the...
wdrb.com
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man invaded elderly woman's house, struck her with gun, stole her car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion and carjacking in Louisville. It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Gardiner Lane, which is just off Bardstown Road near Sullivan University. According to LMPD, a man forced his way into...
WLKY.com
Teen girl injured in drive-by shooting in Taylor Berry, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a teen girl was shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday evening. Watch scene video in the player above. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway just after 4:30 p.m.
WLKY.com
Louisville woman killed in Meade County crash
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a 35-year-old woman that was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County on Monday. KSP said the 35-year-old was Saffire Doss from Louisville. Watch our coverage of the crash in the player above. They said Doss was...
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
Wave 3
Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes
MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Muldraugh involving two vehicles on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Dixie Highway just before 5 p.m. Meade County dispatchers confirmed all lanes of North Dixie Highway have been closed as reconstruction...
WLKY.com
Coroner's office identifies 48-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 48-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning. The man was identified as Perry Ponder, of Louisville. Police said they were called to a person down around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of West...
