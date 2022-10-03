Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpocketsHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver gets a new non-stop flight to Caribbean hot spotBrittany AnasDenver, CO
A ‘Beetlejuice’ pop-up bar opens in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver rooftop bar holds special Halloween events all month-longInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Related
Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting
BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night. Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.
Man accused of assaulting undercover detective charged
A 35-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an undercover Fort Collins Police Services detective at the end of last month is facing a second-degree assault charge.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder
Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case
DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case. That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45. Police said officers were dispatched to the alley...
1 juvenile exchanged gunfire with resident after backyard break-in, police say
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The two juveniles who were fatally shot on Sunday after breaking into the backyard of a Northglenn home were armed with a machete and a semi-automatic handgun, according to the Northglenn Police Department. Officers responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the 11600 block of Pearl Street...
Weapons found at deadly Northglenn shooting
Two weapons were found at the scene of a deadly Northglenn shooting where two boys allegedly attempted to enter a resident's backyard and exchanged gunfire with the homeowner on Sunday afternoon.
Woman murdered while standing in her doorway
When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running." Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Englewood woman fatally shot in doorway by neighbor, affidavit says
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A 68-year-old-year-old Englewood woman was fatally shot by a neighbor in the doorway of her home after she and her roommate went to the door because they saw a silhouette outside, an arrest affidavit says. Patricia Darlene Grass, 68, was found dead near the doorway of...
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run reported she had seen her vehicle on the news
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lakewood called in to report she had seen her car on the news as wanted in relation to the crash, an arrest affidavit says. A dispatcher then asked Irene Martinez if she knew who was driving...
Denver sergeant suspended after drinking, driving bust following party at sheriff's home
DENVER — A Denver Sheriff Department sergeant is set to begin serving a 14-day suspension on Sunday – the fallout from his conviction of drinking and driving after a birthday party at the home of a top city law enforcement official, 9Wants to Know has learned. Sgt. Jerry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.
Man accused of stealing Boulder fire truck
BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a fire truck in Boulder "guaranteed" to the officer arresting him that he would be out of jail "by tomorrow," according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department. Kirill Kiefel, 28, was arrested early Sunday morning in Boulder. The...
Report details officers leaving woman in patrol car hit by train
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A police report is offering more details about the call that eventually led to officers leaving a woman in a patrol car that was hit by a freight train. Last month, officers pulled over a 20-year-old woman in Weld County after a man said she pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident.
[VIDEO] Popular fall attraction burglarized by seven suspects
According to a report from the Weld County Sheriff's Office, popular fall attraction Anderson Farms was burglarized last Saturday, with owners still trying to calculate total damages days later. Their report states that seven suspects arrived on the property at about 10 PM. Typically, the farm would have still been...
Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
Man convicted after 2021 attempted kidnapping in Wheat Ridge
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has been convicted after an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop in 2021. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in November, two men tried to contact a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop several times. The teenager told police that on one of the attempts, the men pulled out a knife.
16-year-old identified in backyard double shooting
“If somebody is breaking into your shed, they could have called the cops. There’s other alternatives than to just go outside and start shooting," his father said.
16-year-old in custody in connection to Loveland Sports Park gunshot
A minor was taken into custody in relation to a gunshot heard at a sports park in Loveland.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0