Lafayette, CO

9NEWS

Second person arrested in connection with Boulder shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Boulder's University Hill neighborhood on Sunday night. Gabriel Sharma, 18, was arrested Wednesday after the Boulder Police Department said he was identified as the person of interest they had previously asked for help finding.
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested in shots fired incident in Boulder

Boulder police arrested a man in connection with shots fired in several locations this week. Jacob Derolf, 22, faces charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving. Police say they found shell casings at 7th and Walnut streets and at 11th Street and Lawry Lane in Boulder Monday night. A short time later, they pulled over Derolf at 13th and Pennsylvania streets and arrested him after allegedly finding a gun and ammo in the vehicle. Police said the shots fired incidents are not linked to a similar incident Sundy night on University Hill.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

$30,000 reward offered in 2016 homicide case

DENVER — Denver police are hoping a $30,000 reward will help them catch a suspect in a 2016 homicide case. That's what Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering for information about the shooting that left Scott Breitinger dead at age 45. Police said officers were dispatched to the alley...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man accused of stealing Boulder fire truck

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a fire truck in Boulder "guaranteed" to the officer arresting him that he would be out of jail "by tomorrow," according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department. Kirill Kiefel, 28, was arrested early Sunday morning in Boulder. The...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Report details officers leaving woman in patrol car hit by train

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A police report is offering more details about the call that eventually led to officers leaving a woman in a patrol car that was hit by a freight train. Last month, officers pulled over a 20-year-old woman in Weld County after a man said she pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident.
WELD COUNTY, CO
K99

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Man convicted after 2021 attempted kidnapping in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man has been convicted after an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop in 2021. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said in November, two men tried to contact a 14-year-old girl at a Wheat Ridge bus stop several times. The teenager told police that on one of the attempts, the men pulled out a knife.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
