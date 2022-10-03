ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

kalb.com

One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire

Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
