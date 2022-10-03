Read full article on original website
Related
LSP identifies victim of fatal mutli-car crash in Vermilion Parish
Around 2:30 p.m. on October 6, 2022 Louisiana State Police, Troop I responded to the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash that took place west of W. Pirates Lane in Vermilion Parish.
72 year-old pedestrian dies following overnight crash in Lafayette
Lafayette Police Officers are investigating a major vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian. Around 8:30 p.m. this evening, a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway was hit.
kalb.com
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
60-year-old man loses control of vehicle, truck catches on fire on Hwy 165
Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 2, stated LSP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles American Press
10/6: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jethro Dewayne Howard, 53, 522 N. Cherry St. — possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $25,000. Matthew Ryan Jouett, 27, Sulphur — failure to register and notify as a sex...
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Man in parked car shot multiple times in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of East St. & Truman St on Oct. 4.
RELATED PEOPLE
One Dead Following Fatal Shooting in Cecilia
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Cecilia last night.
kalb.com
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
57 lbs. of marijuana confiscated after Lafayette Sheriff traffic stop
Randy Page, 41, was arrested Wednesday after being stopped by Duson Police Department during a traffic stop.
theadvocate.com
St. Landry Sheriff’s major arrested for using agency dive equipment to make side money
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office major was fired and arrested after an investigation into a community complaint revealed the major had used his diving experience and department equipment to make money performing dives to recover submerged vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Elliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, of Eunice,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
KPLC TV
Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
WWL-TV
Missing Louisiana teen rescued, kidnapping suspect arrested in Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A 14-year-old girl that was missing out of Louisiana is safe this morning after she was found, along with her suspected kidnapper, in Aransas Pass on Tuesday. Vernon Parish, Louisiana, authorities called Aransas Pass Police Department around noon Tuesday, Oct. 4 to let them know...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The family of a 17-year-old girl that was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort on Monday, Oct. 3, is now speaking out wanting more answers as to what happened to their loved one. News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family, who confirmed that...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Louisiana hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
UL student in critical condition in off campus shooting
UPDATE: The UL Lafayette Police Department is currently working the scene of a possible shooting near Huger Hall and Taft Street.
Comments / 0