WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
WSFA
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
WSFA
Montgomery murder suspect extradited from Oklahoma
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in a Sept. 11 homicide investigation has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Lewis Barnett, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested in Oklahoma by agents with the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Media reports in Tulsa, Okla., indicate Barnett was arrested as he was...
WSFA
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
WSFA
Missing man sought in Crenshaw County
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, 74-year-old Jimmy Duke is missing. He was last seen between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday wearing gray pants and a gray or black shirt.
alreporter.com
Attorneys ask for charges against officer who allegedly beat incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. Attorneys representing Jimmy Norman, a 44-year-old incarcerated individual at Elmore Correctional facility who was shown being beaten by a correctional officer in a video obtained by APR in September, confirmed on Monday that they intend to file suit over the alleged incident and will be requesting the Elmore County District Attorney’s office hand down criminal assault charges on the officer in question.
WSFA
Safety plan coming together ahead of Troy homecoming
Troy, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies in Troy are preparing for the safety of thousands of fans who are set to visit for Saturday’s homecoming this weekend. Lt. Bryan Weed with the Troy Police Department says safety is always a top priority, but adds the department has requested extra help due to off-campus issues over the years during homecoming.
Macon County Deputy hospitalized after patrol vehicle hit on Interstate 85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County Deputy is recovering from injuries she sustained this weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was parked on Interstate 85 working another crash scene. The driver who hit her patrol vehicle is the Probate Judge in Chambers County, who says he’s extremely grateful the […]
alabamanews.net
Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured. At around 8:50 this morning, police and fire medics were called to the 2400 block of East South Boulevard. That is between Woodley Road and McGehee Road. That’s where police found the woman with a gunshot wound, which is...
WSFA
Auburn man arrested on first-degree rape charge
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man is behind bars on a sex crime charge. Police arrested 22-year-old Koby Kevon Clarke Thursday and charged him with first-degree rape. According to police, Clarke’s arrest stems from authorities receiving a report of a sexual assault earlier Thursday morning. Officers said the claimant reported being sexually assaulted at an Auburn residence.
WSFA
Multiple trees, power lines down in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple trees and powerlines are down in Montgomery County following storms Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement and the county’s emergency management agency. ROAD CLOSURES. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Highway 31 at Henry Lane in Hope Hull is completely blocked. Also,...
WSFA
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
WSFA
MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
WSFA
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
alabamanews.net
Macon County Deputy Injured in Overnight Wreck
A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85. According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit. Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Man identified in deadly shooting at Walmart in Enterprise
Enterprise police have identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night. 43-year-old Richard Matthew Smith, of New Brockton, was shot and killed just after 7:00 p.m. inside the Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle. Police say an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument continued inside...
WSFA
Suspect sentenced for 2018 robbery of Montgomery driver at gunpoint
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has learned his fate after recently being convicted for first-degree robbery in which he put a gun to the victim’s head after asking for a ride. Alexander Sanders was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the July 2018 incident. He had...
alabamanews.net
Death of a Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Under Investigation
An inmate at the Dallas County Jail is found dead in his cell — now an investigation is underway to find out what happened?. Sheriff Mike Granthum says 26 year old inmate John Murray, Jr. of Selma was found in his cell unresponsive last week. Granthum says an independent...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
wtvy.com
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
