Florida State

St. Joseph Post

Parson signs largest income tax cut in Missouri history

JEFFERSON CITY — During a Wednesday press conference and ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed SBs 3 & 5 and HB 3 into law. Both pieces of legislation are a result of the special session Governor Parson called to pass historic income tax cuts and extend key agriculture tax credits for a minimum of six years.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police in Kan. arrest Iowa man on Nodaway Co. warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an Iowa man on allegations after an arrest in Kansas. On Wednesday, police arrested 34-year-old Samuel G. Pitts, 34, Iowa City, Iowa, on a Nodaway County, Missouri warrant for failure to appear on a charge of non-support, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after semi overturns

HENRY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Peterbilt semi driven by David W. Utter, 51, Richard, was westbound on MO 52 just west of County Road SW 901. The truck traveled off the...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri

GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session. Senators voted 26-3 in favor of the tax incentive package, which primarily renewed tax credits that had expired. The...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Planned Parenthood rolls out mobile abortion clinic

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas Farm Bureau pledges $5 million to K-State

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization's history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture's innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research, according to a media release from the company. The two new innovation...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 18 additional COVID death since Sept. 28

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,698 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 28, to Wednesday October 5, for a total of 880,197cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 28, for a total of 9,573. Kansas is...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Number of adoptions in Kansas surges over the past four years

TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years. The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BRAYMER, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

