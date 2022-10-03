Nearly $3 million in grant funding supports Michigan State University's work in under-represented areas of the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded $1.6 million to the Michigan State University College of Nursing to train mental health-prepared nurses to serve underserved populations across the state. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health awarded $1.4 million to focus on increasing the number of nurses and medical doctors from Michigan’s underrepresented communities trained in substance use disorders, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the university.

