The effect of CommonSpirit's IT issues: EHR outages and rescheduled appointments
Chicago-based CommonSpirit, the second-largest nonprofit hospital chain in the U.S., has confirmed a cybersecurity incident has disrupted medical services, IT systems and EHR systems at its facilities across the country. Undisclosed IT incident. A CommonSpirit spokesperson told Becker's in an emailed statement on Oct. 4 that an "IT security issue"...
Bridging health disparities requires multi-front action: 3 report findings
Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. The report was created in collaboration with ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, and consisted of in-depth interviews with 35...
The movement of cardiovascular procedures to the outpatient setting
Historically, cardiologists have conducted most cases in a hospital setting. However, over the last 12 years, the migration of procedures to the outpatient setting has steadily grown and in the last few years, the growth has been exponential. During a September podcast hosted by Becker's Healthcare and sponsored by SCA...
10 hospitals, health systems laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Ascension is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, a critical access hospital in Bedford, Ind., and nine medical practices in December, a move that will affect 133 employees. Affected employees who do not secure another position within the health system will be offered severance and outplacement services.
Tackling the complexity of orthopedic instrumentation reprocessing in ASCs
One of the most common challenges that ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) face is the reprocessing of orthopedic instrumentation. Despite its complexity, this workflow can often be overlooked when constraints related to space, resources and staffing are tight. During a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Healthmark, Adam Okada, clinical...
Viewpoint: Building patient-physician relationships more important than transactions
The U.S. healthcare system should "radically reorient" around relationships rather than viewing patient care as a series of individual encounters, three physicians said in an Oct. 4 Mayo Clinic Proceedings article. The article was co-written by Christine Sinsky, MD, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association, Tait...
Nearly $3 million in grants to support Michigan State University mental health services
Nearly $3 million in grant funding supports Michigan State University's work in under-represented areas of the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services awarded $1.6 million to the Michigan State University College of Nursing to train mental health-prepared nurses to serve underserved populations across the state. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health awarded $1.4 million to focus on increasing the number of nurses and medical doctors from Michigan’s underrepresented communities trained in substance use disorders, according to an Oct. 5 news release from the university.
Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from medical companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published Sept. 28 Jama Surgery. The study used data from the Open Payments database for the five female and five male physicians with the most financial compensation for each of the 15 highest-grossing medical supply companies between January 2013 and January 2019. Read more about the methodology here.
ServiceNow secures $250M HHS IT maintenance contract
ServiceNow has been awarded a five-year $250 million IT maintenance contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement was completed in partnership with IT government contractor Carahsoft. Under the terms of the contract, Carahsoft will provide ServiceNow technology, customer, employee and creator workflows to HHS applications, according to the Oct. 6 ServiceNow news release.
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:. Lee Dossett, MD, will become chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) Nov. 1.4. Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has named Monica Puga, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive. She has worked at the system for nearly 20 years.
259 best hospitals for maternity care, per Leapfrog and Money
More than 250 hospitals were named to Money and The Leapfrog Group's Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list published Oct. 5. The list is based on maternity care data submitted via the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which hospitals had to submit by Aug. 31. To qualify for the list, hospitals had to receive a B letter grade or higher on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. To see the full methodology, click here.
Novant Health: Nurses should ask these 7 questions when interviewing
Amid today's recruitment and retention challenges at health systems, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health advises that nurses consider seven questions when interviewing to ensure they find the right cultural fit. The questions, posted online Oct. 5:. 1. What's the culture like?. 2. Do I have a say in what days and...
National Academy of Medicine: 7 priorities to improve health workers' well-being
The National Academy of Medicine recently released a "National Plan for Health Workforce Well-Being," urging health systems and the U.S. government toward "collective action" to fight burnout. The plan identifies seven priority areas that intend to "enable a sustained state of well-being" for healthcare workers. A chapter was dedicated to...
11 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations
More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since August. 1. Gary Caples is leaving his role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center on Oct. 14. He is leaving the Clyde, N.C.-based hospital to pursue new opportunities. 2....
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
ChristianaCare opens pediatric center to alleviate hospital ED capacity
ChristianaCare opened a 14-bed pediatric care center on Oct. 5. that will offer emergency care and short-stay inpatient services. The center will be open 24/7. The Newark, Del.-based system expects the 8,400-square-foot center to care for about 90 percent of children and teens currently seen in the emergency department at Christiana Hospital. ChristianaCare anticipates the pediatric center to see about 6,300 patients in its first year, and estimates volume will grow 5 percent each year.
Sinai Chicago receives $3M to expand community health workforce
HHS awarded Sinai Chicago a nearly $3 million grant to fund the expansion of the Sinai Urban Health Institute's community health worker training program. The HHS grants are a new multiyear program to support training and apprenticeship initiatives for an estimated 13,000 community health workers across the country, according to an Oct. 6 news release.
Dr. Neal Nathanson, pioneering polio researcher and former vice dean of U of Penn School of Medicine, dies at 94
Neal Nathanson, MD, the former vice dean of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and pioneering HIV/AIDS and polio researcher, died of leukemia and pneumonia on Aug. 11, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Oct. 4. He was 94. Dr. Nathanson spent 22 years at Baltimore-based John Hopkins University and more...
Washington State University awarded $2.6M to improve infectious disease modeling
Washington State University received $2.6 million in federal funding to better understand and predict how infectious diseases behave and spread in healthcare settings and other small populations. The National Institutes of Health awarded a five‑year, $1.8 million grant to develop methods and tools for modeling disease spread and dynamics in...
Watch for Ebola cases, CDC tells physicians
The CDC is warning clinicians to be on alert for potential Ebola cases in the U.S. and implementing airport screenings amid an outbreak in Uganda. Clinicians should consider Ebola as a possible diagnosis for patients with symptoms including fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and unexplained bleeding, the agency said in an Oct. 6 health alert.
