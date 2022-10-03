Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy. But they do have a quarterback question mark. As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor, owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers, report says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, reports indicate. The New York Post reported Tuesday that multiple sources have said both Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. A source told the Post:. “I never actually thought this argument would...
atozsports.com
Buccaneers lose former All-Pro
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers–Cole Beasley experiment is officially over. Per NFL Network‘s Mike Garafolo, the former second-team All-Pro has decided to retire from the game of football. Beasley signed with the Buccaneers just a few weeks ago amid a slew of injuries. He joined the team’s practice squad...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Matchup Advantages for the Bears Over Vikings
One of the strengths the Bears have is their ability to play at a higher level late in games. It didn't work out last week in terms of production as they seemed befuddled by the Giants' bootlegs on defense all game, and couldn't stop the pass rush up the middle as they were forced to alter their offensive line midstream due to Cody Whitehair's injury.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs 49ers Game Preview
The good vibes around 800 S Mint St didn't last long as the Panthers reverted back to their losing ways last Sunday, falling to the Arizona Cardinals 26-16. Now sitting at 1-3, this feels like a must-win scenario once again for head coach Matt Rhule. Earlier in the week, Rhule...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos offense goes from bad to catastrophic in 12-9 overtime loss to Colts
DENVER — The Denver Broncos came up inches short on Thursday night. Their offense, however, is miles from where it needs to be. The Broncos failed on fourth-and-inches in overtime, five yards from the end zone and victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field, when Russell Wilson fired incomplete over the middle on a do-or-die throw.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants’ Defensive Coordinator Compares Rodgers to Python
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A lot of defensive coordinators are ready for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to drive off into the sunset. New York Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has a different sort of drive in mind to celebrate Rodgers’ sometime-in-the-future retirement. “When...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Pete Carroll Gives ‘Big Credit’ To Rookie Offensive Tackles
This season has been a mixed bag for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has started the season 2-2 with a blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers, a "really rewarding win" against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos Week 1, a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and a shootout win against the Detroit Lions.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Bailey Zappe Feeling More ‘Comfortable’; Week 5 Starter?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation remains a huge question mark as the team prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mac Jones was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. While he is showing signs of progress, he showed a noticeable limp. Despite...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Defense Stands Tall, Offense Implodes in Win vs. Broncos | Andrew’s Analysis
In one of the sloppiest games you will ever see, the Indianapolis Colts pulled out the victory. The Colts pulled off the upset of the Denver Broncos in overtime on Thursday Night Football by a score of 12-9. The victory brings the Colts to 2-2-1 on the season while the Broncos drop to 2-3.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Belichick Provides ‘State Of The QBs’ Update; Who Starts Sunday?
FOXBORO — While many teams would understandably be frazzled when health issues affect their top two options at the quarterback position, coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are still taking it one day at a time. With incumbent starter Mac Jones still recovering from a high ankle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings DC Ed Donatell Isn’t Worried About Danielle Hunter’s Slow Start
Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter hasn't quite looked like himself so far this season. Normally one of the most prolific pass rushers in the NFL when healthy, Hunter is off to a slow start. He has just one sack — which came back in Week 1 — and eight pressures though four games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Ex Landon Collins Signs With NFC East Rival
Former Washington Commanders safety Landon Collins has a new home ... well, it isn't exactly new. After a long free agency, Collins is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal. CBS Sports is the first to report the news. For Collins and the Giants, the reunion rumors...
Create an authentic spread for Bears vs. Vikings this weekend
The Bears head to Minneapolis to play the Vikings on Sunday. As you get ready to make your pregame spread, we turn to Axios Twin Cities reporter Nick Halter to give us some authentic Minnesota. Halter: If you want to eat like a Vikings fan, keep it bland, just like our quarterback.Most of our moms raised us to think black pepper is spicy.Ok, that's not completely fair. Minnesota has some great cuisine. Here are a few picks for your Sunday spread:🍔 Juicy Lucy: This cheese-stuffed burger was invented in South Minneapolis and can be found around the world now. Local grocer Lunds has a recipe, but if you ever want the real Juicys, go to Matt's Bar or 5-8 Club. The Juicy Lucy at Matt' Bar Photo: Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images 🧆 Swedish meatballs: Really get the Nordic theme going with this recipe from the then-chef of the American Swedish Institute's restaurant.🥩 Tri-tip steak with tiger bite sauce: Minnesota is home to a large Hmong population, and star chef Yia Vang has this recipe for a spicy snack.🍎 And if you want something super easy, grab a Honeycrisp apple. We invented those, too.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Offense Set To Tee Off
After a rough start to the season, the Bengals find themselves at 2-2 with a chance to take over first place in the division this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. After the way the first two games went, if I told you that would be the case heading into Week 5, many of you wouldn't believe me.
MLB playoffs: Watch Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 today on 6abc
You can watch Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals today at 2:07 p.m. right here on 6abc.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors gain momentum
This is looking like the end. On Tuesday, the New York Post reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Further solidifying the claims, the Post released photographs of taken Bündchen not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Guardians Grab Momentum Heading Into The Playoffs
There are a few different ways that teams can enter the playoffs. Some feel locked in when the season first gets underway, others cruise in, some teams just barely find a way, and then there are the teams like the Guardians who slam their foot on the gas and speed on in.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
MLB injured list use drops 13% this year, lost days down 4%
Use of Major League Baseball's injured list declined by 13% this season and time lost fell by 4%. There were 854 placements on the injured list through the end of the regular season on Wednesday. That was down from 983 placements in 2021, the first full season following a schedule curtailed to 60 games because of the pandemic.
MLB・
