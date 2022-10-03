ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Monáe and Jonathan Majors Set to Receive Savannah Film Fest Honors

By Ryan Lattanzio
The Savannah College of Art and Design celebrates 25 years with the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival , taking place in person October 22–29, 2022. The largest university-run film festival in the U.S., this eight-day celebration honors both professional and student filmmakers and welcomes major industry luminaries, with award-winning directors, writers, and actors on site.

This year, SCAD will honor Jonathan Majors with the Spotlight Award for “Devotion,” Janelle Monáe with the Spotlight Award for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Kerry Condon with the Distinguished Performance Award for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” JD Dillard with the Rising Star Director Award for “Devotion,” Nicholas Hoult with the Vanguard Award for “The Menu,” Jeremy Pope with the Distinguished Performance Award for “The Inspection,” Sandy Powell with the Variety Creative Impact Award in Costume Design for “Living,” Eddie Redmayne with the Virtuoso Award for “The Good Nurse,” Henry Selick with the Outstanding Achievement in Animation Award for “Wendell and Wild,” and Sadie Sink with the Rising Star Award for “The Whale.” Previously announced honorees include Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), who will receive the Discovery Award for “Taurus” and Ron Howard, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing for “Thirteen Lives.”

The festival kicks off Saturday, Oct. 22, with the opening-night gala screening of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” directed by Martin McDonagh. The festival culminates Saturday, Oct. 29 with the closing-night gala screening of “Living” and will feature a spotlight screening of “The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky, on Friday, Oct. 28. Miles Teller will attend an conversation and presentation of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Former U.S. Congresswoman and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Gabby Giffords will appear with Oscar-nominated directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West following a special screening of the celebrated documentary “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down.”

A key stop on the Academy Awards festival circuit, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival will screen 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts, with eight world premieres and six U.S. premieres.

Gala screenings include “Aftersun,” “Armageddon Time,” “Broker,” “Causeway,” ‘Close,” “Corsage,” “Decision to Leave,” “Devotion,” “Empire of Light,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Good Nurse,” “Holy Spider,” “The Inspection,” “Living,” “The Lost King,” “The Menu,” “My Policeman,” “Nanny,” “One Fine Morning,” “She Said,” “Taurus,” “Till,” and “Women Talking.”

See the entire festival lineup over at the website here .

